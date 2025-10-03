How Daniel Ricciardo left Liam Lawson feeling ‘extremely uncomfortable’

Liam Lawson has admitted it was “extremely uncomfortable” to attend last year’s Singapore Grand Prix in the knowledge that he was on the verge of replacing Daniel Ricciardo.

This weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix marks a year since Ricciardo’s last F1 appearance for the Racing Bulls team.

Liam Lawson left ‘extremely uncomfortable’ by drawn-out Daniel Ricciardo exit

It emerged during the weekend that Ricciardo would be dropped by the team for the final six races of the 2024 season with Lawson, who had previously stood in for the injured Ricciardo for five races in 2023, taking his place.

However, no official announcement was made during the race weekend, leaving Ricciardo to face relentless questions about his future.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo confirmed his retirement from motorsport last month, joining US manufacturer Ford as a global racing ambassador.

What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? Decoding a modern F1 mystery

👉 What happened to Daniel Ricciardo? The compelling theories to explain his sharp F1 decline

👉 Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger

With Ford set to enter a technical partnership with Red Bull for the F1 2026 season, Ricciardo’s new role has raised the prospect of the Australian returning to the paddock with his former employer at some stage.

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, recently refused to rule out the possibility of Ricciardo returning to the team in some capacity next year.

Speaking ahead of this year’s edition of the Singapore Grand Prix, Lawson admitted it was strange to be at Marina Bay as Racing Bulls’ reserve driver in 2024 knowing he was about to take Ricciardo’s place.

Yet he revealed that Ricciardo was supportive of him throughout the process even as he faced the end of his F1 career.

He said: “It was obviously extremely uncomfortable.

“I think the only thing I took away from it was how much of a good person Daniel is and how he was to me through the whole journey from when I first came into this seat, when he had his injury, to going back to reserve.

“We had a very good relationship and still do, honestly.

“I think my only takeaway from that weekend last year was just how much respect I have for him.”

Lawson went on to reveal that Ricciardo was in touch after last month’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, where the New Zealander secured a career-best result of fifth place.

He added: “He sent me a nice message after Baku.

“He’s obviously on his own journey at the moment, but he’s just somebody who’s been very supportive.

“Obviously we’re from the same part of the world as well, so it’s something that’s we probably both understand.

“It’s quite difficult to get to this point and we’re both very lucky.”

More on Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls from PlanetF1.com

👉 Liam Lawson news

👉 Racing Bulls news

PlanetF1.com revealed in August that Ricciardo had been treated in hospital after a dirt bike accident in Australia.

The 36-year-old’s injury came days after his first public appearance since his F1 exit at the Gold Coast, where a bearded Ricciardo spoke of “trying to figure out who I am other than this racecar driver.”

Lawson quipped that the former Red Bull and McLaren racer is in need of a shave after resurfacing.

And he refused to be drawn into the debate over whether Ricciardo should leave the door open to a motorsport comeback, insisting that the decision is “very personal.”

He said: “He’s been out in the open a little bit. Probably needs to shave his beard in most people’s opinions!

“He’s had a long career in Formula 1 and I think, for me, it’s very new.

“Obviously I’m somebody who’s trying to stay in the sport and have a future in the sport.

“But at some point it’s very personal. It’s whatever you decide.

“It’d be very hard for me to speak on behalf of his feelings because [we’re at] very different points of our careers.”

Read next: Christian Horner as F1’s next team owner? Where former Red Bull boss might land in 2026