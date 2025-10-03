What punishment did Charles Leclerc receive in Singapore practice? And what’s next for Christian Horner?

It’s all in today’s F1 news round-up for Friday, October 3, 2025.

F1 news: Ferrari fined for pit lane crash

Ferrari has been hit with a €10,000 fine for an unsafe release following Charles Leclerc’s collision with Lando Norris in the pit lane during FP2 at the Singapore Grand Prix, the FIA has announced.

The McLaren driver ended up wiping out his front wing against the pitwall when Ferrari released Leclerc straight into Norris’ path, with the FIA launching an investigation immediately after the second practice session.

Read more: FIA confirms Ferrari punishment after Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris pit lane crash

F1 news: Christian Horner to Aston Martin?

Aston Martin team principal Andy Cowell has refused to rule out a future role for former Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

It comes after Ayao Komatsu, the Haas team principal, revealed that Horner “approached” the American outfit with a view to a sensational F1 comeback.

Read more: Aston Martin grilled on Christian Horner rumours after shock Haas ‘approach’

As it happened: Free Practice 1 and 2 ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix:

👉 Singapore GP: Alonso surprises with P1 but huge questions remain after FP1

👉 Singapore GP: Piastri tops crash-strewn FP2 as Norris, Leclerc crash in the pits and Russell at T16

F1 news: Red Bull hopes updates will bring Verstappen victory

Red Bull and Mercedes have rolled out some updates to their cars for this weekend’s race in Singapore, the 18th round of the championship.

Max Verstappen’s quest to continue putting McLaren under some pressure in the title fight this weekend will be bolstered by revisions made to his RB21 for the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Read more: Max Verstappen’s maiden Singapore Grand Prix win quest aided by Red Bull updates

F1 news: Alex Dunne to Red Bull?

Helmut Marko has said Red Bull is now in active discussions with Alex Dunne as the Irishman has become available following a shock split from McLaren.

McLaren and Dunne confirmed an abrupt conclusion to their contract just before the Singapore Grand Prix weekend, meaning the Formula 2 star is now a free agent to explore options elsewhere.

Read more: Alex Dunne ‘very much like a Red Bull driver’ as Helmut Marko confirms talks

F1 news: How much Cadillac spent to enter Formula 1

The all-new Cadillac F1 team dramatically stepped up its investment well ahead of its racing debut next season.

Its annual report reveals it spent more than £46million last year, despite only officially being granted entry for the F1 2026 season in January this year.

Read more: The figures behind Cadillac’s big spending spree as F1 debut nears