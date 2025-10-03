Qualifying for the Singapore GP always presents a difficult challenge for the drivers, so make sure not to miss it.

Lewis Hamilton completed a famous pole lap at Marina Bay in 2018, for reference of how it’s done – but it will be a blank slate heading into qualifying once again this time around.

F1 start time: What time does Singapore Grand Prix qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix will start at 9pm local time on Saturday 4 October 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 2pm

Central European Time**: 3pm

United States and Canada*: 6am Pacific, 8am Central, 9am Eastern

Australia*: 12am [Australian Eastern Time] [Sunday 5 October]

New Zealand: 2am [Sunday 5 October]

South Africa: 3pm

Gulf Standard Time: 5pm

India: 6.30pm

Indonesia*: 8pm [Western Indonesia Time]

China: 9pm

Japan: 10pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix on TV

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live with a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Singapore Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

South Korea: Coupang Play

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live stream: How to watch online

F1 fans will be able to stream the Singapore Grand Prix online through platforms such as NOW and Sky Go in the UK.

F1 TV Pro is available worldwide in selected territories, which offers exclusive features like onboard cameras from all 20 cars, pre and post-race shows and much more.

F1 TV Pro is also able to be live streamed via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, without ad breaks and with commentary available in six languages.

Here is a list of all the territories where F1 TV Pro is available.

What is the F1 qualifying format and how does it work?

F1 qualifying is broken down into three parts over the course of an hour and uses a knockout format to determine the grid:

Q1: 18 minutes

Five drivers are eliminated at the end of this period, setting places 16 to 20 on the grid, with drivers able to set as many timed laps as they wish within the 18-minute session.

Q2: 15 minutes

After an eight-minute break, the remaining 15 cars go out for another session before another five drop out at the end of Q2, setting places 11-15 on the grid. The same rules apply, with drivers allowed to set as many timed laps as they like within 15 minutes.

Q3: 12 minutes

After a seven-minute gap, the final 10 cars re-emerge onto the track for the shootout for pole position. At the end of the final 12-minute session, the top 10 places on the grid are decided for the Grand Prix.

For a full look at the intricacies and other rules around F1 qualifying, here is a full breakdown of the current format.

