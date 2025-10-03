The newest FIA presidential candidate, Virginie Philippot, insists that the FIA must dare to innovate.

Philippot became the fourth candidate for December’s presidential elections when she announced her nomination via social media on Tuesday.

Virginie Philippot pledges to bring fresh perspective to FIA

Philippot joins Tim Mayer, Laura Villars, and incumbent president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the race for motorsport’s top job.

The former journalist, in an interview with PlanetF1.com, promised to add something new to the organisation which governs both global motorsport and is a world leader in automotive safety and advocacy.

“I offer something truly new,” she told PlanetF1.com. “I am a woman, and a woman of colour, running for the FIA presidency, something never seen before in this institution. My perspective is different, my energy is fresh, and I want to build bridges where others see walls.

“The FIA cannot simply repeat the same patterns, it must dare to innovate. That is what sets me apart.”

Philippot is a journalist and has experience in event management and motorsport presentation, skills she suggests help bring together those around her for a shared goal.

“I bring a combination of leadership, communication, and international experience,” she said.

“I understand both the sporting and governance aspects of motorsport, and I am determined to modernise how the FIA connects with its members and with the wider world.

“I believe in listening first, then deciding firmly.

“Motorsport is international, complex, and diverse, and the FIA must reflect that by empowering its clubs and members while also maintaining clear leadership at the top.”

The automotive sector is currently in the midst of a significant change, with greater emphasis than ever on environmental sustainability and responsibility. That has led to increasing efforts to find a world beyond the internal combustion engine amid increasing carbon restrictions globally.

It’s a complicated and nuanced landscape in which the FIA plays a role with a remit that stretches far beyond policing motorsport. The president’s role in that is key as they deal with leading stakeholders globally, championing not only for the industry, but for the betterment of all road users.

“The FIA has been extremely strong in promoting safety, both on track and on the road,” Philippot observed. “That is something to be proud of. I believe we can leverage this strength by combining it with modern education programs, digital outreach, and stronger cooperation with governments and NGOs to ensure that road safety becomes a global cultural value, not just a regulatory framework.”

A key element in her candidacy is education, and an effort to make the sport more inclusive. And that does not necessarily mean gender diversity, though that is also important to the 33-year-old, but the ability for anyone to access motorsport, noting the many ‘closed doors’ that still exist within the industry.

“Education and youth development are crucial,” she said. “We must prepare the next generation of engineers, mechanics, and leaders in motorsport. Another key area is sustainability. The FIA must not simply react to environmental challenges, it must lead innovation by supporting hydrogen, sustainable fuels, and electrification equally.

“For too long, access to motorsport has been limited to those with financial means or existing networks,” she added. “These are the ‘closed doors’ I referred to. I want to open pathways through scholarships, training programs, and partnerships with clubs in emerging countries. It’s about giving a chance to those who love the sport but have been kept outside of it.

“For me, diversity and inclusion are not slogans, they are action.

“It means making motorsport accessible to young people regardless of their social or financial background. It means developing real opportunities in regions like Africa and other emerging countries. It means women, not only in leadership roles but also as engineers, mechanics, and decision-makers, being given a place at the table. My presidency would push for concrete programs to make this a reality.”

The key date for the FIA presidential elections is October 24, as that marks the point at which nominees must submit their ‘List’, essentially their formal nomination including a host of allies, with representation from each region.

That remains a work in progress and will be presented in due course. The latter element is a key roadblock of any new candidate, with Philippot revealing she’s in active conversations with several key clubs as she works to lock down the support she needs. However, with just three weeks before the nominations must be formally submitted, it leaves little time for campaigning.

More on the FIA presidential election

👉 FIA presidential candidate outlines three core principles behind Ben Sulayem challenge

👉 Laura Villars unveils FIA presidential plan: ‘Zero Death by 2035’, carbon neutrality and more

“My campaign is focused on dialogue, listening carefully to members, understanding their concerns, and presenting solutions that are relevant for them,” Philippot explained.

“I believe timing is less about months and more about momentum. My announcement reflects a conviction that the FIA must evolve, and that I am ready to take on this challenge.”

Though her candidacy has only recently been announced, Philippot revealed that she has been working on the project for some time in an effort to understand where the FIA stands, and where it needs to head in the future.

She also acknowledges that her candidacy is a statement, and another small and long overdue step for women in motorsport. While Laura Villars pipped her to the post in becoming he first female to run for the FIA presidency, to have two now in the race is a strong sign of progress, Philippot suggested.

“It is a historic moment,” she noted. “For decades, motorsport leadership has been dominated by men. Today, having women step forward as candidates shows that evolution is underway. This is not only about gender, it is about representation and opening doors for everyone.

“As a woman of colour, I know the symbolism this carries. My candidacy is about showing that leadership can look different, and that it can inspire the next generation.

“If my journey helps even one young woman believe that she too can lead in motorsport, or in any other field, then my candidacy will already have made a difference.

Read next: Inside David Coulthard’s ‘Hollywood’ F1 win: From replacing Senna to Portugal glory