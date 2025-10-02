The Singapore Grand Prix weekend is officially here, and we have plenty of major F1 news headlines to ease us into it.

Kicking things off is a reveal that Christian Horner approached Haas F1 for a potential job, as well as a major heat warning for this race weekend.

F1 news: Christian Horner Haas approach revealed

Christian Horner approached Haas over possibly joining the team, it has been confirmed by its team principal, Ayao Komatsu.

Horner has been out of F1 since July after being sacked by Red Bull, but the long-time team principal is reportedly eager to find a way back in.

F1 news: McLaren parts ways with Alex Dunne

Alex Dunne and McLaren have parted ways with immediate effect, with the Irish driver linked with a switch to another team on the F1 grid.

McLaren and Alex Dunne have confirmed they have parted ways, with Dunne having been part of the McLaren Driver Development Programme.

F1 news: FIA issue heat hazard warning for Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA has issued its first-ever heat hazard warning ahead of round 18 of the F1 2025 season, the Singapore Grand Prix, with the heat index forecast at greater than 31°C.

The drivers now have the choice of wearing a cooling vest while in the car, or their F1 machinery being fitted with extra ballast.

F1 news: Further details in McLaren v Alex Palou lawsuit revealed

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has been accused of “deceiving” Alex Palou over the prospect of an F1 seat as a $20m court case began in London.

McLaren is seeking damages from the IndyCar driver and his sponsors after he backed out of an agreement to join the team in 2023.

F1 news: FIA clamps down on weigh scales at Singapore

The FIA has introduced a procedural change in the pitlane at the Singapore Grand Prix that could impact teams’ preparations at each Grand Prix from now on.

Starting this weekend, the FIA will no longer allow teams to make use of the calibrated weighing scales located in the pitlane.

