Lewis Hamilton has revealed how he took solace in the support he received this week following the death of his beloved pet dog, Roscoe.

After 12 years of having his faithful companion by his side, Hamilton was forced to bid farewell to Roscoe on Sunday night, with the British bulldog having gone into a coma during a battle with pneumonia.

Lewis Hamilton: Roscoe was the most important thing in my life

Hamilton’s close relationship with his pet bulldogs saw Coco and Roscoe become familiar and beloved paddock visitors over the years, with Coco passing away in 2020.

Roscoe passed away in Hamilton’s arms last Sunday night, following a battle with pneumonia, leading the seven-time F1 World Champion to post touching eulogies to his pet on social media.

Hamilton does not have any children, nor does he have a known partner, and it’s well-known just how important Roscoe, as well as Hamilton’s family, have been to him through the trying periods of his career.

This year marks a particularly difficult time for Hamilton, whose arrival at Ferrari hasn’t been particularly easy or rewarding, although there have been clear signs of increasing comfort and competitiveness in recent races.

The death of Roscoe may weigh heavily on Hamilton’s mind as F1 returns to Singapore this weekend, but the British driver opened up on how the very public outpouring of empathy and sympathy has helped him with his grief.

“Yeah, lots of messages,” he told the media at Marina Bay on Thursday.

“[It’s] quite overwhelming, to be honest, to see just how many people Roscoe touched around the world, and really heartwarming to receive them.

“I’ve not been able to reply to everybody, but yeah, he was the most important thing in my life, so it was a very difficult experience.”

The public support saw his initial post confirming Roscoe’s passing collect almost 10 million acknowledgements from around the world, with over 300 thousand messages.

Unsurprisingly, the sheer volume of this support is insurmountable, and Hamilton said it’s an experience that resonates with many.

“I know so many people in the world have gone through it, and know what it’s like to have a pet that’s just…” he trailed off.

“They give you such amazing love, and it’s an amazing experience.

“But yeah, I’m really just looking forward to now just getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here.”

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Asked whether he is eager to score a good result in tribute to his departed pet, Hamilton said, “There are a lot of people that deserve a good result from my side, and this team, the tifosi, and the people that have been following me, and all the people have been checking in and so supportive of this past whole year, but also particularly this past week.

“I think it’s in moments like that where you really see people show up for you, and that’s been really overwhelming to see, and really well welcomed.”

Hamilton is yet to score a win or finish on the podium in a grand prix in F1 2025, but has shown clear pace improvement relative to Charles Leclerc in recent races, although execution of the weekends has still resulted in relatively meagre points hauls.

Ahead of the revolutionary rules coming for next season, Hamilton spoke of the support he’s felt from team boss Fred Vasseur throughout what has been a trying campaign adjusting to life at the Scuderia.

“Fred’s supporting me has been amazing,” he said.

“It’s not been the perfect year, as we know, but it’s been a lot of learning, and I think we’re just going from strength to strength.

“I think we are more solid and more united as a team than ever before.

“There are clearly things that we need to improve on, but we’re under no illusions that that’s the case, and everyone just flat-out focused on improvement processes and really, right now races like that, each race, we’re learning something.

“We look at the last race, and our shortcomings are things that it’s better to have now in a championship when we’re not fighting for a championship, than in the moment we are.”

Read Next: Zero to 100%? Norris and Russell weigh in on Verstappen title chances