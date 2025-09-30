The FIA has offered its condolences to Lewis Hamilton after the Ferrari driver announced the death of his beloved dog Roscoe.

Hamilton confirmed on Monday that his pet dog Roscoe had died following complications from pneumonia.

FIA joins Lewis Hamilton well wishers after death of Roscoe

The 12-year-old English bulldog had been by Hamilton’s side since his first season as a Mercedes driver in 2013, making regular appearances in the F1 paddock.

Hamilton has been flooded with tributes since announcing the news with various figures from the world of Formula 1 offering their sympathies.

The FIA, F1’s governing body, has joined the list of well-wishers, sending a short message to Hamilton on social media.

It wrote: “The FIA is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Roscoe. Our thoughts are with you Lewis.”

Hamilton’s Ferrari team also sent a message of condolence, adding: “So sorry for your loss, Lewis. Roscoe was an amazing dog and he will never be forgotten.”

Hamilton’s Instagram post has been ‘liked’ by more than nine million accounts at the time of writing.

PlanetF1.com reported on Tuesday that Jeremy Clarkson, the celebrity F1 fan, has made contact with Hamilton after the death of Roscoe.

Clarkson, the renowned television presenter, has been a vocal critic of Hamilton during the F1 2025 season, doubling down on his stance that the 40-year-old is “past his prime” after he linked up with Ferrari for the first time in January.

The 65-year-old also recently suggested that former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner might reject an F1 return with Ferrari to avoid having to work with “Sir Hamilton.”

Clarkson put his personal differences with Hamilton aside to share his sympathies over the death of Roscoe.

He wrote to Hamilton on social media: “Really sorry to hear that. It’s hell.”

Hamilton revealed that Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday after four days in a coma having suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated for pneumonia.

He wrote: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

