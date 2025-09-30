McLaren is closing in on the Constructors’ Championship and looks likely to wrap it up at the Singapore Grand Prix, but it still needs some results to go the team’s way.

A DNF for Oscar Piastri and seventh for Lando Norris last time out in Azerbaijan prevented McLaren from securing the title, but it would take a small miracle for it not to mathematically wrap it up at the next race.

How McLaren can win the Constructors’ Championship at the Singapore GP

As it stands, McLaren has 623 points following 17 rounds of the F1 2025 season, which is a metaphorical mile away from the rest of the competition.

In second is Mercedes, with 290 points, while Ferrari is third on 286. Red Bull, which won the Constructors’ title from 2022 to 2024, is already mathematically eliminated.

With seven grands prix and three sprint races left to go, a team can earn a maximum of 346 points, meaning Mercedes and Ferrari could still just about pull McLaren in.

However, the title can be decided in Singapore if McLaren is not outscored by Mercedes by 31 points or more, and is not outscored by Ferrari by 35 points or more.

The maximum points possible in a normal race weekend is 43, so McLaren would needs just one driver to finish fifth or higher to eliminate Ferrari, or third or higher to eliminate Mercedes.

What records can McLaren break?

McLaren missed out on clinching a record last time out as it could not beat Red Bull’s 2023 effort of winning the Constructors’ title. Falling short of doing it with seven to go, McLaren can still match Red Bull’s six should it secure the title in Singapore.

One Red Bull record it should break though is the most points scored in a season, which currently stands at 860. Red Bull did though have the fastest lap bonus point to play for and earned 11 points through that method.

This again came in 2023, but with McLaren on 623 and a remaining 346 to play for, McLaren could end the year on 969. McLaren’s average points per race this year is 36.6 meaning if it continues on the same trajectory, it will end the season on around 879 points – plus however many they earn in the remaining three sprint races.

But it will fall short of the 1,000-point mark. which at one point they looked destined to hit.

McLaren could also secure the largest winning margin for a Constructors’ Championship with Red Bull also holding that record at 451 points. If the season were to end today, McLaren’s lead would be 333, meaning it needs to make up another 118 points on second between now and the end of the year.

In terms of individual races, there are some records to be broken. On the wins front, they have already missed the chance to secure the most victories in a single year as the maximum it can reach is 19, two short of Red Bull’s 21.

With podiums, it does have a shot with the record being Mercedes’ 33 in 2016. McLaren is on 27 so far this year with a possible 14 left to go.

Another Mercedes record that McLaren could beat is the most one-twos in a year, which is currently 12 set in 2015.

McLaren has seven so far meaning it would need a near-perfect run between now and the end of the season to beat it, only allowing for one slip up in the final seven races.

