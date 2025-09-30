Celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson has offered his sympathies to Lewis Hamilton after the Ferrari driver confirmed the death of his beloved dog Roscoe.

Hamilton announced on Monday that his pet dog Roscoe, 12, had died following complications from pneumonia.

Jeremy Clarkson sends condolences to Lewis Hamilton after death of Roscoe

The English bulldog had been by the seven-time World Champion’s side since Hamilton’s first season with the Mercedes F1 team in 2013, with Roscoe making regular appearances in the paddock.

Hamilton has been flooded with well wishes since the news of Roscoe’s death, with his Instagram post receiving 8.7 million ‘likes’ at the time of writing.

The Mercedes team wrote: “Our thoughts are with you, Lewis. “Roscoe brought so much joy to those who met him and he’ll always be a part of our family.”

Hamilton’s former Mercedes teammate George Russell added: “I’m so sorry for your loss mate.”

Williams team principal James Vowles, who worked with Hamilton at Mercedes for a decade between 2013 and 2023, said: “My deepest condolences Lewis. Thinking of you both.”

Best F1 quotes: Jeremy Clarkson on Lewis Hamilton and more

👉 Jeremy Clarkson’s most outrageous F1 quotes: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen be warned

👉 Before 2021: What Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen said before F1 relationship turned sour

Clarkson, the renowned television presenter, has been a consistent critic of Hamilton throughout the F1 2025 season.

The 65-year-old doubled down on his stance that the 40-year-old is “past his prime” after Hamilton started work with Ferrari in January after 12 seasons with Mercedes.

More recently, meanwhile, Clarkson suggested that former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner might reject a move to Ferrari to avoid having to work with Hamilton.

However, Clarkson put his personal differences with Hamilton aside on Monday to send his condolences to the Ferrari driver.

Responding to Hamilton’s post announcing the death of Roscoe on Twitter, Clarkson said: “Really sorry to hear that. It’s hell.”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Hamilton revealed that Roscoe died in his arms on Sunday after four days in a coma having suffered a cardiac arrest while being treated for pneumonia.

He wrote: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger