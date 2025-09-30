Esteban Ocon has added a new supercar to his private collection after splurging on a custom-made Lamborghini worth $1.1 million.

The Frenchman is the new owner of a Mansory Initiate, a heavily customised variant of a Lamborghini Revuelto produced by specialists in Germany.

Esteban Ocon adds customised Lamborghini to private collection

Ocon has personally chosen the look and feel of his customised car, the result of a partnership with tuning house Mansory – the Frenchman carries the company’s branding on his helmet.

In exchange, he’s taken delivery of a black marbled carbon Lamborghini Revuelto, with red accents – a colour scheme that carries over into the interior.

The car also boasts Ocon’s race number, 31, on its wheel arches.

Upgrades aren’t purely aesthetic, with the 6.5-litre V12 rising from 814bhp off the assembly line to 868bhp once fettled by Mansory – a figure that soars to an incredible 1,070bhp with the hybrid system engaged.

In addition to customising cars, Mansory also offers ‘armouring’ services for vehicles, along with luxury plane interiors and boats.

“Our skilled artisans, equipped with a passion for excellence, meticulously handcraft every detail, transforming automobiles into bespoke masterpieces,” it proclaims.

More on F1 drivers’ car collections

👉 Lewis Hamilton car collection: Take a closer look at his incredible private garage

👉 Toto Wolff car collection: Check out the huge garage of the Mercedes F1 boss

In Ocon’s case, that has seen the sticker price of his Lamborghini rise from around $600,000 (£450,000) to $1.1million (£820,000).

While the Haas driver has added to his collection, ex-racer Daniel Ricciardo has recently reduced his own.

The Australian offered his personal Aston Martin Valkyrie for sale, with over $100,000 worth of options fitted.

The limited edition hypercar, Number 89 of 150, had a book price of between $2.7million and $3.4million (£2-2.4m).

Lewis Hamilton has similarly downsized his collection, shedding cars he felt couldn’t be considered ‘art’ in their own right.

Hamilton’s $17.5million (£13m) collection included a Mercedes AMG-One, a Pagani Zonda 760 LH, and classics like a 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500.

Read next: McLaren at centre of legal action against former driver as London court case begins