Esteban Ocon has been summoned to the stewards following qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with his rear wing failing the plane tip deflection test.

Violations of this specific ruling could result in disqualification for the Haas driver.

Esteban Ocon summoned for rear wing deflection test failure

An already challenging Saturday at the Baku City Circuit has been made all the harder for Esteban Ocon; the Haas driver has been summoned to the stewards for an alleged breach of technical regulation Article 3.15.17 of the FIA technical regulations.

This rule relates to the allowable amount that a rear wing can flex, which is set at a maximum of 0.5mm. FIA Formula 1 technical delegate Jo Bauer referred the matter to the stewards after finding that the deflection figures exceeded that allowed amount.

This technical regulation is new for the F1 2025 season, introduced at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend and further refined at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Article 13.15.17 originally stated that “if 75kg of vertical load is applied on either extremity of the rear wing mainplane, the distance between the mainplane and the flap (also known as “slot gap”) must not vary by more than 2mm.

“From the forthcoming Grand Prix in Shanghai, this limit will be reduced to 0.5mm.”

From the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, when load is applied to both sides of the car, the vertical deflection must be no more than 10mm. When load is applied to one side of the car, then the vertical deflection must be no more than 15mm. Both of those figures are allowed 0.5mm divergence.

Esteban Ocon’s No. 31 Haas has failed this test.

This is a developing story.

Read next: Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen on pole as Baku sets red flag record in disaster for Piastri, Ferrari