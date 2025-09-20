Here is the F1 start time information from around the world for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City Circuit.

Baku has thrown up more than its fair share of drama on track over the years, and with the 2025 title battle heating up, this race could provide more of the same.

What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start?

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 3pm local time on Sunday 21 September 2025, which equates to these times in the following territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 12pm

United States and Canada*: 4am Pacific Time, 6am Central Time, 7am Eastern Time

Australia*: 9pm

Central European Time**: 1pm

China: 7pm

Japan: 8pm

New Zealand: 11pm

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

How long is the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Every race except from the Monaco Grand Prix runs to around the same distance measured to 300km plus one lap, which gets closest to 305km – or is time-limited to a two-hour race within a three-hour window.

For the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, this distance equates to 51 laps.

