2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Baku)

These are the full F1 results for qualifying at the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, hosted at the Baku City Circuit,

It was a tricky session at one of Formula 1’s most challenging tracks.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 results: Q1

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off with a bit of chaos as drivers flocked from the pits to get out on the track for their first flying laps.

It didn’t take long for a red flag to fly, with Alex Albon of Williams clattering into the wall in an uncharacteristic mistake. The car was fairly simple to retrieve, and the session got underway again soon after.

This left McLaren in a less than fruitful situation, with championship leader Oscar Piastri having not set a lap in the early moments of the session, adding in plenty of pressure to get it right on his first go. Kimi Antonelli was in a similar position, albeit with a potential yellow flag violation hanging over his head and a deleted lap for exceeding track limits.

Another red flag emerged with just over six and a half minutes remaining in the session, after Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton launched into the top of the charts. This flag was for Nico Hulkenberg running off the track, leaving behind ample debris. The German driver was able to return to the pits for a wing change, determined to continue, though his teammate was noted for yellow flag infringements.

We had one final red flag with Pierre Gasly running off the track, with his teammate Franco Colapinto crashing just behind him.

Knocked out in this session were Colapinto, Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Gasly, and Albon.

Bolded drivers have been eliminated:

1. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:41.322

2. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | +0.009

3. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | +0.136

4. George Russell | Ferrari | +0.324

5. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | +0.334

6. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | +0.499

7. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | +0.517

8. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | +0.779

9. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | +0.889

10. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | +0.925

11. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | +0.935

12. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull | +1.025

13. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | +1.189

14. Carlos Sainz | Williams | +1.313

15. Oliver Bearman | Haas | +1.344

16. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | +1.457

17. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | +1.594

18. Esteban Ocon | Haas | +1.628

19. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | +1.817

20. Alex Albon | Williams | +2.456

