Formula 1’s commercial rights holder is pushing to up the number of Sprint events from F1 2027.

On Tuesday, it announced the six rounds that will boast Sprint races next season, the maximum currently permitted under the regulations.

Balancing Commercial Gains with Sporting Integrity

Formula One Management cites interest from promoters and increased engagement from fans among key drivers for the expansion push.

The logic goes that fans, both at the event and watching on television, want to see more racing and less practice.

Teams are given just a single hour of practice running on a Sprint event, down from the usual three, with an abridged qualifying session held on Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s 100km race.

For promoters, it creates a solid point of interest across all three days of track activity, helping it sell tickets.

However, it’s also understood to come at a cost. Sources have suggested to PlanetF1.com that promoters are asked to stump up an additional $3 million for the right to host a Sprint.

It’s therefore clear why FOM is keen on the prospect, as expanding the number of Sprint events – potentially by as much as double – brings with it a healthy helping of ‘new’ income.

At a time when the calendar is at capacity, finding ways to increase revenue is key to the continued growth of the share price, as that is ultimately what it is empowered to do.

On the other side of the same coin is the FIA, the sport’s regulator, which is entrusted with protecting the sporting element of motor racing. A mandated delineation exists between F1’s commercial and regulatory interests so as to protect the integrity of the business as a genuine sport and prevent it from becoming stage-managed.

As part of that, there is a defined regulatory process prospective changes must go through, meaning that while FOM is keen to expand the use of Sprint events in future, that isn’t the same thing as saying it will definitely happen – at least not yet.

For any change, there is essentially a two-step process that must be followed. The first is that the concept is voted upon by the F1 Commission, a body which represents the commercial rights holder, the governing body, and the teams. Beyond that, the proposed rule change is passed on to the World Motor Sport Council, which retains the right to reject the proposal.

Sprint races were first introduced in 2021, growing from three per year to six for 2023. Even then, the FIA was reluctant to open the door any further. “While supporting the principle of an increased number of sprint events, the FIA is still evaluating the impact of this proposal on its trackside operations and personnel, and will provide its feedback to the commission,” the FIA said at the time.

The FIA ultimately approved the expansion to six events, with the concept again seemingly approaching that same juncture. It’s too late to do anything about it now for F1 2026, such a move would require a super majority through the F1 Commission to begin with, but conversations are set to be had with a view to 2027.

It’s believed the concerns now remain much as they were in 2023; by adding further competitive sessions, there is a greater toll on those in the paddock, many of whom are already beginning to drop events as the travel burden has grown too great. Of course, there are rules regarding curfews and such that go a long way to safeguarding the health and well-being of those within the travelling circus. But there are some that those rules don’t cover, and it is those that the FIA must also consider.

Other elements are up for discussion, too, and they’re arguably more controversial than the number of Sprints on the calendar. Could a reverse grid format be employed? Perhaps, there is no certainty at this point, but it’s an idea that has been mentioned and will be debated by the Commission.

The end game for FOM is to create events that are engaging and exciting for audiences, at the track and at home. The key for the FIA, owners of the world championship and custodians of its history and legacy, is balancing those endeavours against what F1 is, was, and will be.

