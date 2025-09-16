The F1 Sprint calendar for the 2026 season has been announced, with the venues revealed for the changed-format weekends.

Six venues are again on the schedule for the F1 Sprint weekends, with Shanghai, Miami and Silverstone all returning to the Sprint rotation, while there are debuts for Montreal, Zandvoort and Singapore.

F1 Sprint venues for 2026 season revealed

The number of Sprint events has stayed the same for the 2026 campaign, understood to be the case because of not wanting to increase burden on the teams during the sport’s sweeping regulation changes.

However, active discussions are understood to be taking place for 2027 and beyond regarding potential format changes and increasing the number of Sprint weekends, with considerations including a reverse grid set to be discussed over the coming months, conversations which are set to include the teams, drivers, and the FIA.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has spoken enthusiastically about promoters of race weekends wanting to host the Sprint format, due to having competitive action at every day of a race weekend, and has said that features such as reverse grids are “points of discussion”.

For the 2026 season, however, the Canadian, Dutch and Singapore Grands Prix will all feature Sprints for the first time, and only Shanghai and Miami return to the Sprint schedule from their places in 2025.

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021,” Domenicali said.

“With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters – driving increased attendance and viewership.

“We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand.

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track. I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success and we all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, added: “The Sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula One World Championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world.

“As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the Sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport.

“The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike. We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the Sprint format enhances the championship.”

Three Sprint weekends are still to take place in the 2025 season, with the United States Grand Prix in Austin, the Sao Paulo Grand Prix at Interlagos, and Qatar Grand Prix in Lusail all still to host the changed format, with China, Miami and Belgium all having hosted Sprints so far this year.

F1 Sprint calendar for the 2026 season

Chinese Grand Prix: 13-15 March

Miami Grand Prix: 1-3 May

Canadian Grand Prix: 22-24 May

British Grand Prix: 3-5 July

Dutch Grand Prix: 21-23 August

Singapore Grand Prix: 9-11 October

