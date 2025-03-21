F1 Sprint explained: New rules, format and how it differs from standard F1 races

F1 Sprint weekends fundamentally alter the structure of how a Grand Prix takes place, as well as the points on offer to the drivers.

Big changes continue to be made to the format after it was first trialled in 2021 under the name Sprint Qualifying, but if you are new to the format or need a refresher on how it works, here is all you need to know about the F1 Sprint.

What is the F1 Sprint format?

Introduced in 2021 as a way of spicing up the Grand Prix weekend format and bringing meaningful action to each day of a race weekend, the F1 Sprint was brought in at three race weekends – upped to six in 2023 – with World Championship points on offer.

Three hours of practice are reduced to one, with the weekend structure having been fundamentally altered once again in 2024, but it has stayed in place for 2025.

The Sprint Shootout sets the grid, before the F1 Sprint takes place over a one-third race distance, or around 100km.

How is the F1 Sprint weekend structured?

Instead of Fridays being reserved for two free practice sessions, F1 Sprint weekends see just one free practice session before the Sprint Shootout later on Friday.

In a change from 2023 rules, the 2024 season saw Saturdays have the Sprint take place as the first session in the day, before Grand Prix qualifying later on – which has stayed in place for 2025.

This was done to open up parc fermé regulations over the weekend, allowing the teams to make changes to their cars after the Sprint race and before qualifying if they choose to do so, as under the previous rules, their car setups were locked after only one hour of practice.

Here is what a typical F1 Sprint weekend looks like:

Friday

FP1 [60 minutes]

Sprint Qualifying [44 minutes, SQ1/SQ2/SQ3 format]

Saturday

F1 Sprint [100km or one hour maximum]

Qualifying [60 minutes, Q1/Q2/Q3 format]

Sunday

Grand Prix

What is Sprint Qualifying?

Introduced in 2023 as the Sprint Shootout and renamed Sprint Qualifying for 2024, this session sets the grid for the F1 Sprint over a shortened version of the Formula 1 qualifying format, with the bottom five being eliminated at the end of each session.

Instead of Q1 being 18 minutes, Q2 being 15 minutes and Q3 being 12 minutes, these times are condensed, with seven-minute intervals between sessions.

Rather than a free tyre choice, compounds are mandated by session as well.

SQ1: 12 minutes [medium tyres mandatory]

SQ2: 10 minutes [medium tyres]

SQ3: 8 minutes [soft tyres]

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Do drivers have to pit during the F1 Sprint?

No, unlike in full dry races, pit stops are not mandatory for the drivers.

What points are on offer in F1 Sprint?

Points were initially only available to the top three finishers in F1 Sprint, but that was extended to the top eight finishers to offer more incentive to drivers – though they are reduced from the usual offering.

Drivers’ Championship points are as follows for F1 Sprints:

1st: 8 points

2nd: 7 points

3rd: 6 points

4th: 5 points

5th: 4 points

6th: 3 points

7th: 2 points

8th: 1 point

Where are the F1 Sprint weekends in the 2025 season?

The dates at which Sprints are taking place in 2025 are as follows:

March 21-23: Chinese GP, Shanghai

May 2-4: Miami GP, USA

July 25-27: Belgian GP, Spa-Francorchamps

October 17-19: United States GP, Austin

November 7-9: Sao Paulo GP, Interlagos

November 28-30: Qatar GP, Lusail

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