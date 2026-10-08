SINGAPORE – Fernando Alonso has denied reports that he could line up at the Dakar rally for the second time in his motorsport career.

Last month, Alonso confirmed he would remain a Formula 1 driver next season, having extended his contract with Aston Martin.

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But just a few days later, he teased that there would be “more surprises in the next few weeks”.

He mentioned Dakar in that press conference, an event that he contested in 2020 during his two-year hiatus from Formula 1, leading to speculation that he could sign up again.

Alonso, though, says that would be “nearly impossible” given the F1 schedule.

“I read those rumours, but no,” he told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at the Marina Bay circuit.

“I don’t think it’s possible physically. It’s nearly impossible to fit two demanding programmes like a Formula 1 championship and Dakar.”

It would not be easy for Alonso to find the time to prepare for the grueling two-week rally with Formula 1 heading into a run of six races in eight weeks after the Singapore Grand Prix.

The F1 season ends 6 December with Dakar scheduled to begin 1 January.

Asked if GT3, which Max Verstappen races in, could be an option, Alonso also ruled that out.

“Not GT3,” he said. “I never tried. I mean, it needs a very big preparation.

“These challenges, I think because they were good, or more or less competitive in the past, people think that they are easy.

“It requires a lot of preparation, a lot of determination, a lot of luck to succeed.

“So when I do the next challenge, I will announce it, it will not be a rumour, it will be myself doing it, and it will be because I think there is enough preparation and enough of a risk to take.”

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Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack was also asked about the speculation that Alonso could split his time between Formula 1 and other racing pursuits.

But while he personally thinks it is good for motorsport to see drivers ply their trade in other series, it is not for him to say if Alonso should be given the go-ahead.

“Yeah, I read this,” Krack said.

“We had Robert [Kubica] doing rally, we had Kimi [Raikkonen] doing rally, we had Max [Verstappen] doing GT3, we had Lance [Stroll] doing GT3.

“I personally like that. It is good for motorsport in general if the drivers do that.

“What happens, I cannot really say in Fernando’s case for next year.

“But generally, it is a very good thing, and it also shows what racing approach or what racers they are that with the calendar we have, they want to do other things.

“For Max, it was seven weekends in a row with all the GT3 stuff. It shows what racers they are.

“It will glue me to the TV as well, like all of us.”

Krack was also asked about whether he would allow his drivers to take part in races such as Le Mans.

“I’m not making this final approval, ‘yes or no, you are allowed to’.

“So I can’t really confirm. I’m just saying personally, this is a good thing because race drivers should race.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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