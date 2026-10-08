Helmut Marko drops huge F1 engine claim after Malaysia’s software chaos

Helmut Marko believes the problems with F1’s new power units have forced the sport to reconsider its engine formula, with a return to turbocharged V8s in 2030 now a “done deal”.

In the midst of a season in which the power units have dominated the headlines, there was more drama at Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Helmut Marko reveals F1 turbo V8 engine plan for 2030

Chaos descended as the rain bucketed down in the build-up to the Grand Prix, which promoted Race Control to delay the start.

When the track action began with a pair of formation laps behind the Safety Car, pole-sitter Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and others reported a lack of acceleration.

But while the field slowed behind pole-sitter Verstappen, which meant he remained P1 on the track, Hamilton briefly stopped on the back straight as Ferrari told him there was “a software issue we’re trying to solve”. He dropped from second to the back of the field.

FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis later explained that it was a software “bug” that caused the chaotic scenes.

It meant another lengthy delay as the software issues were resolved, before the race finally got underway.

Marko says the upside is that this year’s power unit issues, which included complaints from the drivers about super clipping and battery harvesting, have forced a rethink. And he says it will see V8 engines make a comeback in 2030.

“The waiting was really boring because of the long rain interruption,” the former Red Bull motorsport advisor told OE24 of the Malaysian GP.

“The fact that a high-end product like Formula 1 is stopped by a software problem is shameful.

“On the other hand, this embarrassment helps to rethink again. As far as I know, the return to the V8 engine with turbo 2030 is a done deal.”

He did, however, enjoy the result.

Marko’s former charge Verstappen claimed his first Grand Prix win of the new era, and also the very first for Red Bull Powertrains division and its in-house power unit.

“The race itself was great, although I would have been happy about a real rain race, but you waited too long for that,” Marko said.

“So I was happy with Max and with Red Bull for the first victory with their own engine.

“It’s impressive what has been achieved. Just think back to how long it took Honda, for example…

The 83-year-old revealed he messaged Verstappen to say congratulations.

Marko is hoping this is just the beginning for Verstappen and Red Bull in Formula 1’s new era.

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“Malaysia showed what Max is capable of,” he said. “It started with a strong practice session on Friday, which Red Bull was able to build on successively.

“The fact that [Kimi] Antonelli countered in the race with his strong start was refreshing – as was the aggressive driving style with which he always impresses me.

As for next season, Marko says “you can assume” it will be Antonelli versus Verstappen for the world title.

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