FIA makes key decision for Singapore Grand Prix

The FIA has confirmed that five Straight Mode zones will be in place at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

Formula 1 is racing in Singapore this weekend for round 17 of the F1 2026 championship, with the drivers using active aero for the first time at the 19-corner Marina Bay street circuit.

Five SM zones confirmed for Singapore

This season, Formula 1 introduced Straight Mode as part of the new technical regulations, which include active aerodynamics.

Active aero allows the drivers to adjust their front and rear wing angles to optimise downforce in corners or reduce drag on straights.

When Straight Mode is deployed, both the front and rear wings move to a lower-drag configuration, which allows for greater speed.

It, however, is only available in designated zones on the track that are determined by the FIA.

The number of Straight Mode zones has varied from circuit to circuit in 2026.

While there were five zones at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, the most this season, Monaco had done due to the tight and twisty nature of the street circuit.

Singapore is set to equal Melbourne’s tally.

The FIA has confirmed that there will be five Straight Mode zones for this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The first zone begins as the lap starts on the run down to Turn 1, 30 metres after Turn 19, followed by a second long zone that is 50 metres after Turn 5 all the way through to Turn 7.

Those are followed by three shorter zones starting 70 metres after Turn 9 to 10, 115m after Turn 13 to 14 and then 50 metres after Turn 15 to 16.

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Number of Straight Mode zones at each circuit in F1 2026:

Australia: 5

China: 4

Japan: 2

Miami: 3

Canada: 3

Monaco: 0

Barcelona: 4

Austria: 4

Britain: 4

Belgium: 5

Hungary: 4

Netherlands: 2

Italy: 4

Spain: 2

Azerbaijan: 2

Bahrain: 4

Singapore: 5

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