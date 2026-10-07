The Final Sector has arrived, with Ferrari, Kimi Antonelli, Red Bull and much more on the table as Mat Coch, Thomas Maher and Sam Hall dissect all the week’s biggest paddock topics.

There’s a further look ahead to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, too, as Thomas makes the hop to Marina Bay to bring you all the coverage you need as Formula 1 heads to the home of the night race.

Watch: The Final Sector talks Ferrari, Mercedes and more after Bahrain GP in Malaysia

After a heavily-delayed event in Malaysia, Sepang served up a thriller as Max Verstappen took a first win of the season, Kimi Antonelli moved even closer to becoming Formula 1’s youngest ever World Champion, and Lewis Hamilton put in a sterling comeback drive after an early strategic disaster.

Make sure you like, subscribe to the PlanetF1.com YouTube channel and leave a comment as the team takes you through the biggest paddock news, and how we see the current world of Formula 1.

Watch below!

Looking ahead to the Singapore Grand Prix

Mercedes launches Russell investigation as Singapore penalty looms

First look: Audi reveals special Singapore Grand Prix livery

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