F1 returns to the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, and the weather has not always been dry over the years at the sport’s original night race.

Singapore has long proven itself as the most physically demanding race on the calendar, as humidity combines with a tough track layout – even at night – to push the drivers to their limits.

F1 Singapore weather: What is the forecast for the weekend at Marina Bay?

Friday 9 October [FP1, Sprint qualifying]

Friday is due to be the calmest day of the weekend weather-wise, with sunny spells through the day – for which FP1 will take place in the late afternoon as the light takes over, with air temperatures of 32°C.

Sprint qualifying will be under the cover of night, but temperatures are only due to drop to 29°C by the time the session gets underway, leaving a warm, humid session ahead. The early risk of rain in the session sits around 20%.

Saturday 10 October [Sprint, Grand Prix qualifying]

There is a high risk of thunderstorms, as per early forecasts, for Saturday in Singapore.

For the start of the Sprint in the late afternoon, a 40% chance of rain and thunder is forecast as the drivers undertake a Singapore first and run a 21-lap race of Marina Bay.

By the time qualifying comes around at night, the chance of rain is set to drop below 20% with only a slight breeze, as air temperatures remain high – around 28°C.

Sunday 11 October [Singapore Grand Prix]

Stormy weather is likely to continue in the daytime on Sunday, and that could lead to any grip that had been laid down through the weekend being washed away in time for the race.

While that could be the case, early forecasts indicate those potential stormy conditions are set to subside in time for the Singapore Grand Prix, with only a 10-20% chance of rain in the time of the race.

Air temperatures will remain high, though, at around 29°C.

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How has the weather been at previous Singapore Grands Prix?

Almost every race in the first decade of Singapore being on the calendar, from back in 2008, took place in dry weather but humid conditions throughout.

That stint was broken in 2017, as a wet start suffered from chaos at the front of the field.

A fast-starting Kimi Raikkonen looked to make his way around Max Verstappen on the pit straight, only to have contact with the Red Bull driver and, with the Finn at an angle, he then collided with race leader and Ferrari teammate, Sebastian Vettel.

As Raikkonen and Verstappen went straight on at the first corner, they collected the McLaren of Fernando Alonso on their way.

For the most part, however, humidity is the operative word of a Singapore Grand Prix weekend, with drivers

While the layout is among the slowest of the year, drivers’ training regimes often centre around being fit enough to complete this race. If they can compete well for a full race around Singapore, they can compete pretty much anywhere in the world.

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