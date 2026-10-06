The Singapore Grand Prix often sees a number of teams field special looks for the original F1 night race, and Audi has been the first to show its hand this time around.

Audi has ditched its usual titanium and red look for something rather special in Singapore.

Audi reveals Singapore special livery

F1 cars always look better under the lights, and Audi hopes to stand out even more but switching out its regular dull titanium.

Instead, a colour from the same range – Titanium Silver Grey – has been selected, with a blue shimmer added that was “inspired by the city’s lights and reflections.

While the renders show this as merely a lighter tone of grey, which is closer to an off-white, the full effect of this will only become clear under the lights.

Beyond this, the red lower rear quarter has been switched for a purple background that is overlaid by a traditional Peranakan Pattern.

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This, Audi says, is to add a cultural and graphic layer. It is also featured on the rear wing.

As well as the special livery, Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will don revised race suits.

Alongside this, partner Adidas has created a collection including a cap and shirts that will be worn by the drivers and can be purchased by fans.

“Audi’s special livery expresses our brand through a design shaped by the city, and fans around the world can discover it for themselves through the online reveal,” said Stefano Battiston, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the Audi F1 team.

“With the adidas collection and experiences across Singapore, that story continues beyond the race car. ‘The Art of Influence’ invites people to engage with the team in ways that are meaningful to them, whether they are here in the city or following from home.”

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