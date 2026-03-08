F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between teammates

Every Formula 1 driver heads into a new year with one simple rule at the core of their targets: Always beat your teammate.

The only way to truly know how drivers match up is to put them in equal machinery, meaning how each teammate pairing matches up over a season is always a key talking point as the year goes on. With that, in Constructors’ Championship order from 2025, here is how the 2026 grid matches up.

F1 2026: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: McLaren

Grand Prix: Lando Norris 1-0 Oscar Piastri

Sprint: Lando Norris 0-0 Oscar Piastri

The head-to-head between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri has closed year-on-year in their time at McLaren so far, though the reigning World Champion faced a more-than-stern challenge from his teammate on his way to the title last season.

Norris managed to edge the overall score 15-13 across both formats, and should McLaren find itself in another title fight, Piastri will want to do all he can to overhaul Norris this time around.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Mercedes

Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli 0-1 George Russell

Sprint: Kimi Antonelli 0-0 George Russell

George Russell performed as widely expected against a rookie Kimi Antonelli last season, and had whitewashed him in Grands Prix until Mexico City, with Antonelli ending the year 26-4 behind his teammate in all formats.

Antonelli will be looking to grow in 2026 and get more races on the board against his teammate, with Mercedes having headed into the year with potential title ambitions.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Red Bull

Grand Prix: Max Verstappen 1-0 Isack Hadjar

Sprint: Max Verstappen 0-0 Isack Hadjar

If Isack Hadjar had hoped to enter 2026 in his new seat at Red Bull looking to upset the applecart, he goes up against a driver whose last three head-to-head race records read: 20-2, 23-1, 23-1 – all in favour.

Max Verstappen has gathered something of a reputation for being too strong for his teammates, and young Frenchman Hadjar is the latest to move into the Red Bull hot seat to try his hand.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Ferrari

Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton 0-1 Charles Leclerc

Sprint: Lewis Hamilton 0-0 Charles Leclerc

Having been the most hotly-anticipated teammate battle on the grid in 2025, Charles Leclerc handed Lewis Hamilton his heaviest head-to-head defeat of his illustrious career so far, emerging 18-3 in front come season’s end.

Hamilton was rarely too many places behind Leclerc in races, but with the F1 2026 regulation reset, the seven-time World Champion will hope to hit the ground running and stamp more authority on proceedings within the Scuderia.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Williams

Grand Prix: Alex Albon 1-0 Carlos Sainz

Sprint: Alex Albon 0-0 Carlos Sainz

Williams team principal James Vowles has spoken proudly about having one of the strongest line-ups on the grid in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, with 2025 being a season of two halves between the two.

Incumbent driver Albon held a comfortable advantage over Sainz in the first half of the season, though the four-time race winner roared back to form in the second half of the year, claiming two podiums for Williams in the process.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Racing Bulls

Grand Prix: Liam Lawson 0-1 Arvid Lindblad

Sprint: Liam Lawson 0-0 Arvid Lindblad

Having had two line-ups last season, Racing Bulls welcomes the only 2026 rookie in Arvid Lindblad this time around.

Liam Lawson will no doubt crave consistency after a full pre-season with Racing Bulls, and will be expected to lead the team as a senior driver this time around.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Aston Martin

Grand Prix: Fernando Alonso 0-1 Lance Stroll*

Sprint: Fernando Alonso 0-0 Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso has rarely been beaten over the course of a season by a teammate, and that has continued in his time at Aston Martin so far.

Alonso admitted in 2025 that his future may be uncertain come the end of 2026, but will look to remain as competitive as ever until a decision is made on what is next.

*Neither driver ended the Australian Grand Prix, but Stroll was a classified finisher.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Haas

Grand Prix: Oliver Bearman 1-0 Esteban Ocon

Sprint: Oliver Bearman 0-0 Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman managed to beat his more experienced colleague, Esteban Ocon, over the course of the 2025 season.

While the gap was only three points, Ocon will look to come out on top this time around against the Ferrari junior, with the two having been very closely-matched in these statistics last year – Bearman emerging ahead 15-14 across all formats.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Audi

Grand Prix: Gabriel Bortoleto 1-0 Nico Hulkenberg

Sprint: Gabriel Bortoleto 0-0 Nico Hulkenberg

While Nico Hulkenberg brought home more points for what was Sauber last season, he and Gabriel Bortoleto finished 14-14 across both Grand Prix and Sprint formats in 2025.

Now in his sophomore season, Bortoleto will look to take another step up alongside his proven teammate, while Hulkenberg will look to lead Audi in its debut year in Formula 1.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Alpine

Grand Prix: Franco Colapinto 0-1 Pierre Gasly

Sprint: Franco Colapinto 0-0 Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly had initially been paired with Jack Doohan at Alpine in 2025, before Franco Colapinto took over at Imola.

Over the course of the year, Colapinto slowly grew into his role as Alpine propped the field up, eventually ending the year 11-7 behind his more experienced teammate.

F1 2026 head-to-head race record: Cadillac

Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas 0-1 Sergio Perez

Sprint: Valtteri Bottas 0-0 Sergio Perez

Cadillac has hired two of the most experienced drivers around in Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, but despite their long time on the grid beforehand, they were not in direct competition in the same team until 2026.

One of the more intriguing driver battles on the grid in 2026, two of the sports longtime stalwarts will go head to head on their return to Formula 1.

