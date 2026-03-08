Mercedes’ power overcame Ferrari’s epic start as George Russell and Charles Leclerc exchanged blows throughout the first half of the Australian Grand Prix, before Ferrari’s decision not to pit under VSCs cost them.

Russell clinched the victory ahead of Kimi Antonelli, with Leclerc joining the Mercedes teammates on the podium.

George Russell winas after Ferrari VSC strategy gamble

There was drama on the way to the grid as Oscar Piastri lost control of his McLaren MCL40 on the kerbs at Turn 4 and spun hard into the barrier in a heavy right-side impact. “I’m okay,” he reported, but his home race was over even before it began. Nico Hulkenberg was another pre-race casualty as his Audi came to a halt while entering the last corner on his lap to the grid.

The remaining 20 drivers lined up on the grid for round 1 of the F1 2026 championship with George Russell on pole ahead of Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar, Charles Leclerc and now Lando Norris.

Leclerc made the widely predicted flying start, muscling his way through the middle to lead into Turn 1 ahead of Russell. Lewis Hamilton was up to third on the opening lap as he overtook Arvid Lindblad, who also lost out to Hadjar. Norris was third.

Russell moved into the lead on Lap 2, powering past Leclerc and holding him at bay down the straight. Leclerc used his overtake boost to retake the place a lap later through the high-speed chicane. An intriguing battery battle between the two race leaders. And all the while Hamilton crept ever closer while the leading trio pulled away from Hadjar in fourth.

Antonelli’s recovery from his disappointing start continued as he worked his way up to fifth place, overtaking Norris and then Lindblad. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen, who lined up P20 after his Q1 crash, was 12th by Lap 5.

As Leclerc and Russell continued to swap positions, Russell was P1 at the start of Lap 8 at Turn 3 but down to P2 as Leclerc fought back through 9/10. The fifth lead change of the race. Another battle for the lead into Turn 1 allowed Hamilton to close right up and briefly stick his nose into the battle.

Franco Colapinto was given a stop-and-go penalty for a start procedure infringement. He served that on Lap 10.

Hadjar’s race ended on lap 12, the Red Bull driver parking his RB22 on the side of the track with flames and smoke pouring from the back of his car. He had been running in fifth place.

That brought out the VSC, with Norris the first to take advantage given the positioning of the drivers on the track at the time of the VSC. Russell and Antonelli both pitted, but the Ferraris stayed out. “At least one of us should have come in.” Hamilton is questioning that Ferrari call.

The track was green-lighted on Lap 14, Leclerc and Hamilton 10 seconds ahead of Russell, but on older tyres. Lindblad was running fourth ahead of Antonelli, Verstappen, Oliver Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Norris and Esteban Ocon. Further back, Sergio Perez and Liam Lawson were banging wheels in Turn 3.

The VSC was back out on lap 18, Valtteri Bottas coming to a halt out of the penultimate turn, told to stop by his team. Lindblad and Verstappen pitted, but again, Ferrari stayed out, as did Sergio Perez. Hamilton told Ferrari: “My tyres are still okay, do not box me at the same time.”

The pit lane entry was then closed, removing the option to pit. The VSC ended with Leclerc and Hamilton still in the lead, but only seven seconds ahead of Russell, then five, and two laps later, four.

Leclerc pitted on lap 26, giving up the lead as he pitted for a set of hard tyres. He dropped to fourth. Alonso rejoined the race, 11 laps down, with Aston Martin reporting: “The team decided to bring Fernando back into the garage to make some adjustments to his AMR26. He has now rejoined.” Esteban Ocon was noted for his battle with Pierre Gasly.

Russell regained the lead on Lap 29, clearing Hamilton at Turn 9. The Ferrari driver immediately pitted, coming out behind Leclerc. Russell told Mercedes: “A one-stop is viable.” Antonelli’s response to a potential one-stopper, “That’s gonna be brave.”

Norris was asked the same question by McLaren and completely ruled it out as he found himself under pressure from Verstappen on Lap 34. But as Verstappen was lining him up, the VSC was out for a piece of carbon fibre from Perez’s car on the track at Turn 8. The VSC ended, and Verstappen prepared to pounce only for Norris to pit. He came out in eighth place, Verstappen up to P5.

Alonso and Stroll were both in the pits again for an extended period, before Aston revealed: “The team retires Fernando Alonso from the Australian Grand Prix to conserve components.” Lindblad and Bearman had a wheel-to-wheel battle for seventh with Bearman getting the jump on the Racing Bulls driver, but had to recharge himself, which allowed Lindblad to come back at him. Bortoleto and Ocon were also in the midst of a thrilling tussle.

With 10 laps remaining, Russell lead by five seconds ahead of Antonelli, who was eight in front of Leclerc. Hamilton in fourth was catching his teammate, the gap down to three seconds. Norris was ahead of Verstappen, but the Red Bull driver was on the charge in the only close battle inside the top ten.

Norris was doing an incredible job maintaining a six-tenths gap to Verstappen, the two playing the energy management game. Norris eventually broke free of Verstappen, pulling more than a second clear.

Russell clinched the season-opening victory by 2.9 seconds ahead of his teammate to lead the world championship for the first time in his Formula 1 career. Leclerc joined the teammates on the podium, with Hamilton fourth ahead of Norris and Verstappen.

Bearman, Lindblad, Bortoleto and Gasly completed the points.

Australian Grand Prix result

1 George Russell Mercedes

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +2.9

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +15.5

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +16.1

5 Lando Norris McLaren +51.7

6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +54.6

7 Oliver Bearman Haas +1 lap

8 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1 lap

9 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1 lap

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1 lap

11 Esteban Ocon Haas +1 lap

12 Alex Albon Williams +1 lap

13 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1 lap

14 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2 laps

15 Carlos Sainz Williams +2 laps

16 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2 laps

17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +12 laps

Did not finish

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin – engine

Valtteri Bottas Cadillac – engine – lap 18

Isack Hadjar Red Bull – engine – lap 12

Nico Hulkenberg Audi – technical – did not start

Oscar Piastri McLaren – crash – did not start

