McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has claimed he had “about 100 kilowatts [of] extra power I didn’t expect” prior to his crash on the reconnaissance lap of the Australian Grand Prix.

Yet he has conceded that “a big element of that was me” after failing to start his home race in Melbourne.

Oscar Piastri: ‘Shock and surprise’ in Australian Grand Prix crash

Piastri qualified fifth ahead of the F1 2026 season opener at Albert Park Circuit, but failed to start Sunday’s race after crashing on his way to the grid.

The McLaren driver lost control of his MCL40 on the exit of Turn 4, spinning into the barrier and suffering severe damage to the front-right corner.

Piastri has claimed that he had an unexpected and “not insignificant” power boost as he accelerated out of the corner, contributing to his mistake.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Melbourne: “We had a couple of things going on.

“I think the first part I want to stress is that there is certainly a big element of that was me.

“Cold tyres. I have used that exit kerb every lap of the weekend, but I didn’t have to.

“At the same time, I had about 100 kilowatts extra power that I didn’t expect, which is not insignificant.

“I think the difficult part to take is everything was working normally. It’s just the function of how the engines have to work with the rules.

“It’s that part that’s difficult to accept. It would almost be easier in some ways if we just said there’s cold tyres and I was optimistic, but when you add in another factor like that it always is more difficult to take.”

Asked about his emotions following his DNS, Piastri said: “Just obviously disappointed.

“A scenario like that just shouldn’t happen. It’s obviously very disappointing it did.

“It’s obviously very disappointing. I don’t really have many other words than that.

“Just very sorry, obviously, for everyone that came out and wanted to support me.

“It’s clearly not the way I wanted to start the year either.

“Just shock and surprise really [as the incident unfolded].

“I was backwards before I even really had a chance to react. It all happened pretty quick.

“Crashing out of the race, trying to get to the race, [shouldn’t happen].”

Piastri’s latest disappointment at his home race comes after he spun in the wet while competing for victory in the 2025 Australian Grand Prix.

Asked how he can pick himself up ahead of next week’s race in China, he added: “I think just trying to learn as much as I can, even just by watching the race.

“I think last year, whilst the result wasn’t what I wanted, I felt like there was a lot of positives from the weekend.

“I think this year, obviously the disappointment is even greater.

“But I think up until today, we did a lot of things well.

“We’ve identified some things we need to change and do a better job at.

“But I think practice in qualifying felt pretty comfortable, as comfortable as you can do in these cars, and I felt like I was building myself into it nicely.

“That element is not too dissimilar before.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

