Oscar Piastri’s former trainer is working with George Russell at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, Mercedes has confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

It comes after Russell’s regular trainer experienced difficulties making his way to Melbourne for the opening round of the F1 2026 season.

George Russell calls upon former Oscar Piastri trainer for Australian Grand Prix

Keedle, who previously worked with former Haas driver Romain Grosjean, became Piastri’s performance manager and physiotherapist ahead of his title-winning F2 season in 2021.

He remained with Piastri following the Australian’s switch from Alpine to McLaren until the end of 2022 before their working relationship concluded in December 2024.

Keedle is in attendance at Albert Park this weekend having initially made his way to Melbourne to show his support for the McLaren driver.

However, the trainer has been called into action after Russell’s regular performance coach experienced trouble getting to Australia as a result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Russell’s use of Keedle’s services is understood to be a temporary measure.

The news of Keedle’s work with Russell comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Piastri’s long-serving manager, Mark Webber, will attend fewer races in 2026.

PlanetF1.com understands that Webber is to step back from his trackside support role in 2026 to focus on contractual and commercial matters, with his role in the Piastri camp unchanged.

Webber’s decision to step back came after Piastri added Pedro Matos, his race engineer from his triumphant F2 season, to his inner circle ahead of 2026.

PlanetF1.com understands that Matos will attend most, if not every, round of the 24-race season.

Piastri finished third in the 2025 standings with seven race victories, equalling the tally of McLaren teammate and world champion Lando Norris.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

