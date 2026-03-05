Charles Leclerc joked that his ideal wedding gift from Lewis Hamilton would be a World Championship, but he laughed that he was unsure his teammate would oblige.

Hamilton said in Australia that he has not yet given his Ferrari colleague a wedding present, after he and fiancee Alexandra St Mleux tied the knot ahead of the new Formula 1 campaign.

Charles Leclerc jokes Lewis Hamilton could give him a maiden title as wedding gift

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Leclerc shared photos earlier this week from the couple’s big day, in what appeared to be a small ceremony, with the Ferrari driver confirming a ‘part 2’ would take place next year with their close family and friends.

When asked about the couple’s nuptials, Hamilton said he had not bought his teammate a present just yet, explaining that he takes his time in deciding what to send as a gift.

“I’ve never been married, so definitely haven’t given him any advice,” Hamilton said with a smile to PlanetF1.com and other media in Melbourne, “and I haven’t gotten a wedding gift yet.

“I usually delay myself when it comes to gifts like that. So maybe six months in, I’ll give it to him, maybe.”

Leclerc joked that the sport will be in the thick of the 2026 campaign at that point, so if Ferrari is competitive at the front, the gift of a maiden World Championship would be one he would appreciate.

More from the first media day of F1 2026

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll face ‘permanent nerve damage’ risk at Australian Grand Prix

Alonso reveals Aston Martin vibrations leave hands ‘numb’ after 25 minutes

Ferrari appears set to be among the pre-season favourites after a promising showing throughout testing, but the track action will get underway in earnest in Australia this weekend.

Asked about what sort of present he would like from Hamilton, Leclerc smiled: “Well, in six months’ time it will be end of the season, so probably a title will be nice, but I’m not sure he would be willing to give me a title!

“I mean, it’s super nice. It’s a very important moment of my life, and we spoke about it briefly with Lewis.

“It’s those moments that are outside of racing, but that will remain one of the most important moments of my life. So, it was really nice.”

Given the early-season potential Ferrari had seemed to show in pre-season, suggestions in the paddock place the Scuderia up with Mercedes as the favourites for the early races.

With expectation always high surrounding Ferrari, however, Leclerc is approaching the season as he would any other, and is not yet being drawn on his team’s early promise.

“I’m quite neutral going into this season,” he said.

“I’ve had quite a few years with the team now, and I know how it’s like.

“To be driving for Ferrari is very, very special, but [with] that also comes a lot of noise and sometimes expectations that doesn’t really reflect the real picture.

“I don’t really have any expectations for now. I just go day by day. I try to do the best possible job, and I hope that this means that on Sunday, we are here celebrating the first win of the season, but if not, we’ll take it from there and try to work from that.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Read next: ‘You won’t see that person again’ – Lewis Hamilton on big Ferrari change for F1 2026