Fernando Alonso has revealed his hands and feet go “little bit numb” after just 25 minutes in the Aston Martin AMR26 as a result of the vibrations caused by the Honda engine.

He, however, has “100 percent faith” in Honda that it will resolve the issue. He just doesn’t know when, and that could affect his decision on whether to remain in the sport next year.

Fernando Alonso says Aston Martin vibrations leave his hands numb

In a remarkable revelation during a press conference in Melbourne, Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey admitted the team will restrict Alonso and Lance Stroll’s running at the Australian Grand Prix.

That’s because the vibrations from the Honda power unit, which limited the team’s running during pre-season testing, remain an issue.

According to Newey, the drivers risk permanent nerve damage with prolonged exposure. Stroll, he said, felt he could only do 15 laps, Alonso could manage 25.

The Spaniard was asked about this in the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

“Yeah, for us it’s just vibrating everything,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in Melbourne. “But it’s not only for us. I think the car is struggling a little bit so that’s why we have some issues on, some reliability problems that made our days a bit short.

“So, yeah, the vibrations coming from the engine are hurting a little bit the components on the car.

“And, you know, to drivers, we feel them.

“We feel our body. With this frequency of the vibrations that you feel after 20 or 25 minutes a little bit numb on your hands or your feet, or whatever.

“So, yeah, has been a challenge. But every day they try to find solutions. And I think since Bahrain, there were a couple of tests done, and some of the solutions are implemented on the car now.

“So yeah, curious to see what tomorrow we can improve and we feel.”

The 44-year-old explained that while it doesn’t hurt to drive the car, conceding he could push through for the full 58 laps if he were in contention for the win, the team doesn’t know the consequences of racing with those vibrations over the months.

“No, not painful,” he explained. “Not difficult to control the car.

“I mean, the adrenaline is just way higher than any pain. If we were fighting for the win, we can do three hours in the car, let’s be clear.

“So I think that overcomes anything. When you are in the car, you don’t have a limitation that you know will stop what you are doing, but definitely it is something that is unusual. It shouldn’t be there.

“We don’t know the consequences either if you keep driving like that for four months. So, you know, a solution has to be implemented.

“And as I said, everyone is trying, every day in Japan to fix the thing. So we are here to help as well.”

The Spaniard doubled down on his “100 percent faith” that Honda will find a solution.

After all, the last time Honda returned to Formula 1 as an engine manufacturer, the Japanese manufacturer went from being lambasted for its “GP2” engine by Alonso at the 2015 Japanese GP to winning the World title with Max Verstappen at Red Bull in 2021.

But how quickly Honda find a solution could have an impact on decision about staying in Formula 1 next season or retiring.

“Well, I have 100 percent faith that Honda will fix the problems, because they did it already in the past, and they will always be competitive on a top engine in Formula One,” he insisted.

“The thing is probably the time that is required, and it’s not matching with my time in my career, and that’s something that remains to be seen.

“I don’t have a crystal ball to know exactly when problems will be fixed. So, yeah, we will go race by race and month by month, and. And let’s see. Hopefully we can, we can see improvements in the short term, and that will help my decision as well for next year.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

