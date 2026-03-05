Safety considerations for Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will restrict their performance in Sunday’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Vibrations with the Honda power unit limited the squad’s pre-season testing programme, and while elements of that have been mitigated for this event, a significant impact on drivers remains.

Adrian Newey details vibration concerns for Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

Aston Martin team principal Adrian Newey fronted the media in Melbourne where he confirmed the Silverstone-based squad will have to restrict the number of laps Alonso and Stroll complete.

Work since Bahrain testing to address the vibration issues that impacted the Honda battery has netted gains, but not solved the underlying issue.

Vibrations from the power unit remain, and are transferred through the chassis and into the driver.

According to Newey, they are such that both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll risk permanent nerve damage with prolonged exposure.

“That vibration into the chassis is causing a few reliability problems: mirrors falling off, tail lights falling off, all that sort of thing, which we are having to address,” Newey told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Albert Park.

“But the much more significant problem with that is that that vibration is transmitted ultimately into the driver’s fingers.

“Fernando is of the feeling that he can’t do more than 25 laps consecutively before he will risk permanent nerve damage into his hands.

“Lance is of the opinion that he can’t do more than 15 laps before that threshold.

“We are going to have to be very heavily restricted on how many laps we do in the race until we get on top of the source of the vibration and improve the vibration at source.”

