Aston Martin is heading to Australia with little idea of what its AMR26 is capable of achieving, as reliability fixes could transform its fortunes.

After two hugely difficult pre-season tests in Bahrain in which Aston Martin was plagued by reliability issues, the Australian Grand Prix could mark the start of a turnaround, or further underline the difficulties it faces to start the season.

Aston Martin heads to Australian Grand Prix awaiting Honda fix

Aston Martin’s pre-season preparations didn’t end in ideal circumstances, with Fernando Alonso’s dramatic-sounding technical issue on Thursday of the second week having repercussions for the final day.

There’s been no attempt to hide the fact that there are reliability issues with the Honda power unit, with the Japanese manufacturer running out of components to allow Aston Martin to have a normal day of running on the final day.

These reliability issues stemmed from the energy recovery system side of the power unit and, with Lance Stroll only completing a total of six laps on the final day, it left Aston Martin in the unwelcome position of not having completed its programme for the pre-season.

Since then, it’s been heads-down at the Silverstone factory for Aston Martin, and for Honda on its test benches at Sakura, in a bid to get fixes in place for the season opener in Australia.

The main obstacle to a smooth start to the year is in getting the power unit running reliably. Without this, there is no stable platform from which Aston Martin can begin assessing its chassis and aerodynamics and start the pursuit of performance.

Last week, Honda officials spoke at an annual pre-season briefing in Tokyo, erroneously reported as an emergency briefing by some outlets, in which Ikuo Takeishi, Honda Racing Corporation’s managing director, revealed the main headache that has compromised the Japanese manufacturer’s reliability.

“Abnormal vibrations occurred and caused damage to the battery system; this was the main reason the car had to stop,” he said.

“We are investigating the cause on the PU side, while the chassis side is also implementing countermeasures. Specifically, at Sakura, we’re using the real-vehicle dyno to simulate the actual vibrations and analyse them.

“We’re currently testing multiple countermeasure proposals. Simply put, abnormal vibration caused by combined factors during running damaged the battery system. We are working to improve it before the opening race.”

With the issue occurring at a level that wasn’t anticipated, Honda’s priorities have been in identifying the root cause of the shaking, with Tetsushi Kakuda implying that the late changes to the installation and the peripherals to integrate into the chassis, requested by Newey after his arrival last year, may be a contributing factor to their own struggles.

Having identified the key issue that must be overcome to start the upward momentum, there are plans to have a potential fix in place for the season opener in Australia.

While the power unit homologation date, March 1, has passed, with Honda confirming the plan was to homologate the power unit in its Bahrain specification, reliability fixes are permitted even after this date, as long as the FIA is satisfied that the request for modifications is reasonable and legitimate.

It’s in these potential fixes that the first few races of the F1 2026 season hinge for Aston Martin. Speculation has abounded, with sensationalist claims that Aston Martin is planning on ticking the boxes of participation in the Australian Grand Prix, performing the bare minimum of laps in each session, and even pulling its cars into the garage following the formation lap on Sunday.

PlanetF1.com understands the picture isn’t quite as draconian as that, but the complexion of the Melbourne weekend could be coloured by Friday’s on-track discoveries. With the cars returning to the circuit properly for the first time since Alonso’s calamitous breakdown that all but ended the Bahrain test, the AMR26s will be running with Honda’s proposed solutions to the battery shake problem.

Should the test bench findings translate to the real world, Aston Martin could be in a position to have quite a ‘normal’ weekend in terms of participation, with the ability to start racking up the miles it missed out on during the Bahrain tests.

Should the reliability fixes not work, then the weekend is likely to be something of a damp squib, but the suggestion is that a decision to withdraw the cars after the formation lap is premature; after all, data gathering is impossible to achieve without the cars running as much as possible on track.

There have also been unsubstantiated reports that Aston Martin even considered not taking part in the Australian Grand Prix, citing force majeure, but this is unlikely: the team’s responsibility to its various sponsors and partners, as well as its contractual obligations with the sport, preclude that option.

Added to that, Aston Martin is expected to roll out elements of a new aerodynamic package for the AMR26, adding to the list of items the Silverstone-based squad needs real-world data on; something that’s not possible if the car isn’t being driven.

While Adrian Newey’s squad is undoubtedly facing a difficult start to the year, there is optimism within the ranks for when the individual pieces start falling into place, particularly with regard to the competitiveness of the Newey-penned chassis.

Sources have suggested the upward curve could be quite steep once the initial reliability is found, given the low-hanging fruit that can be picked in terms of starting to unlock the performance of the package, a process that is yet to begin in earnest.

Newey is understood to have addressed staff on the ground at the Silverstone factory on Monday, in which he’s said to have laid the cards on the table: the recovery process has started, but that doesn’t mean instant progress can be expected.

PlanetF1.com understands the team is going into the season with awareness that it’s in the second half of the season that things should be considerably brighter, but that there is optimism that the first half of the season can also yield positives.

Friday’s running in Australia could go some way towards answering some questions. If Honda has properly got to grips with the problems it encountered in Bahrain, and the AMR26 runs reliably, then the Australian weekend essentially becomes a fully-fledged test for Aston Martin, giving the team the chance to finally establish the baseline it so badly needs.

