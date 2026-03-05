Lance Stroll has pragmatically stated that sometimes a driver gets a car that’s magic, and other times it’s “shit”, but he’s confident Aston Martin will turn its fortunes around.

Stroll and his teammate Fernando Alonso are set for a difficult start to the new season as team principal Adrian Newey has revealed the team will have to retire the cars due to the vibrations from the Honda power unit.

Lance Stroll accepts Aston Martin struggles as Honda vibrations restrict race distance

Speaking ahead of the Melbourne weekend, Newey explained that while the vibrations, which hampered the team during testing, had been “significantly reduced”, Aston Martin was concerned about the impact the vibrations had on the drivers.

“The much more significant problem with that is that that vibration is transmitted ultimately into the driver’s fingers.

“Fernando is of the feeling that he can’t do more than 25 laps consecutively before he will risk permanent nerve damage to his hands. Lance is of the opinion that he can’t do more than 15 laps before that threshold.

“We are going to have to be very heavily restricted on how many laps we do in the race until we get on top of the source of the vibration and improve the vibration at source.”

With the race taking place over 58 laps, that means neither Aston Martin driver will reach the midway point of the grand prix.

Stroll confirmed the vibrations were not only affecting the car, but also the drivers.

“A lot of vibration,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Bahrain.

“In Bahrain, it was limiting us, not just from the physical driver side, but also the whole car just falling apart with that level of vibration.

“It’s not good for the engine. It’s not good for anything in the car, human included.

“So yeah, there was some work done the last couple of weeks since Bahrain to try and fix it. And if that’s better, then we should be in a better position this weekend. If not, it’s going to be difficult to complete laps.”

Aston Martin’s struggles come on the back of Honda’s formal return as a full works engine manufacturer, the Japanese company having stepped away after the 2021 season, with Red Bull taking over the running of the Honda PU through to the end of the 2025 season.

As for the AMR25, a car developed under Newey’s technical leadership, who recently revealed the team was “on the back foot by about four months” as a model of the car didn’t go into the wind tunnel until mid-April.

Aston Martin’s troubles continued as it missed almost two days of the pre-season shakedown, as the car only came together at “the last minute”.

Stroll was pragmatic about the situation.

“I mean, it’s life, you know,” he said. “This is Formula 1, you’re a driver, and some seasons you get in the car and it’s magic, and some seasons you get in the car and it’s shit.

“Go with it and work with what you have.

“You know, right now, times are tough, but like I said, I believe the future is very bright. So myself included, the whole team, I think we’re all just accept where we are now, and it’s just full attack.”

The good news in the situation, though, is that the vibrations are not causing issues for Stroll’s wrists.

The Canadian suffered broken wrists and a toe in a cycling accident in the weeks before the F1 2023 season. He underwent further surgery in 2025, missing the Spanish Grand Prix, as the injury began to “bug” him.

“No, my wrists are okay,” he said.

“Just the issues. I mean, we’re not fast enough, that’s the main issue. We need to find performance on the engine side, on the chassis side, and then we just had a lot of reliability issues that have cost us running time.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

