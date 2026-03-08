Charles Leclerc believes that a lightening start for Ferrari in Melbourne was helped by the “cheeky” start procedure operator.

Leclerc blasted from fourth to first off the line at the Australian Grand Prix, with Lewis Hamilton also getting an epic start. That only further credited the talk around Ferrari’s launching capabilities with the SF-26, but Leclerc suggested that everyone was surprised with a fast lights out. He believes that helped Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc says ‘cheeky’ Australian GP lights timing aided Ferrari start

Mercedes dominated the first qualifying of Formula 1’s new era. But the Grand Prix was a clean slate again, especially considering how strong Ferrari had been off the line during testing.

George Russell headed an all-Mercedes front row ahead of Kimi Antonelli. Leclerc was fourth on the grid, and Hamilton seventh, albeit with Oscar Piastri no longer in front of him after the home driver crashed out on his lap to the grid.

Leclerc stormed his way into the lead at Turn 1, while Hamilton also gained places. Leclerc and Russell traded P1 throughout the opening laps, with Russell going on to take the win from Antonelli and Leclerc.

“It was a very, very tricky race,” Leclerc reflected after the chequered flag.

“I mean, honestly, at the start, I don’t think anybody of us knew what to expect with the fights, with the energy. And then it’s even more tricky for the overtakes to defend. You don’t really know when your battery is going to cut in the straight, so while defending there’s massive speed differences. So it’s been quite challenging.

“But I was happy to get out of this battle in first. Unfortunately, that didn’t help us for the rest of the race, but it was a fun first part of the race.

“Then P3 is the best we could do today.”

Leclerc believes that his lightning start was super-charged by the five lights going out almost instantly, signifying the start of the race.

With drivers needing to rev up the turbos in these new engines to launch, there is a tweaked start procedure for F1 2026. A blue flashing light informs drivers that it is about to begin.

“I think the person that is switching off the lights has been quite cheeky,” said Leclerc with a smile, “because for the first start of the season, with these cars, to go so quick lights off, was, I think, it took everybody by surprise, and we’re always very much on the limit with the power units.

“So, I think that played a little bit in our hands.”

Ferrari opted not to pit Leclerc or Hamilton during a Virtual Safety Car period covering Isack Hadjar’s stricken Red Bull. Mercedes did pit both Russell and Antonelli.

“At least one of us should have come in,” Hamilton was quick to tell Ferrari over the radio.

Ferrari eventually pitted, but under green, and although the Scuderia had fresher tyres for the final stint, Russell and Antonelli had the pace needed to stay out of Ferrari’s reach, securing the one-two.

Leclerc was asked whether he felt he could have fought Russell for the win without that VSC.

“I don’t think so,” he replied, “but maybe I’m wrong.

“It looked like Mercedes maybe had a bit more pace than us today, but maybe not as much as what we saw yesterday. So that’s a good thing, but, I don’t think we could have won.”

