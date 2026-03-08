Max Verstappen has explained his “terrible” start in Australia, and says he is being critical of the new rules out of love for the sport.

The four-time F1 World Champion has been one of the most vocal critics of the new regulations introduced for F1 2026, and wasn’t any more complimentary after finishing sixth in the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen had ‘no battery’ for race start

The Dutch driver started the race in Melbourne from 20th on the grid, having crashed out in Q1 after an unusual moment of rear axle lock.

But he recovered well to finish sixth on race day, slicing his way through the pack despite enduring a difficult start when his RB22 failed to get off the line well.

“Terrible. I had no battery,” Verstappen explained to the media, including PlanetF1.com, after the Grand Prix.

“Somehow, on the formation lap, it drained all the battery. I have no idea, I launched and, I mean, I had zero battery, so no power.”

It was a similar case on the other side of the garage, with Isack Hadjar also struggling to get his Red Bull off the line.

Verstappen had started on the hard tyre and completed a two-stop strategy to finish just behind reigning World Champion Lando Norris, with the Dutch driver unable to find a way past his title rival of the last two seasons.

In his eyes, the race had been “chaos”, as he admitted to lacking the words to describe the events of the race.

“I stayed out of trouble in the beginning. Then, yeah, drove by the midfield, and then, at one point, got into a bit of a rhythm.

“But I think it was quite clear that we had a lot of degradation and a lot of graining on the hard compound, which we thought was going to be better.

“But, unfortunately, it looked like the medium was the better tyre today.

“I passed regardless, because we were like two seconds a lot faster but, yeah, I don’t know what word to use.”

Max Verstappen: I want F1 to be better than this

On Saturday, Verstappen spoke about his unhappiness with the new regulations, which require the drivers to engage in extensive energy management to maximise lap time.

Explaining that he’s “not having fun” with the new regulations, the Dutch driver explained the motivation for his criticism isn’t just to be a contrary voice, but out of love for his sport.

“I think it’s better for the sport, because I do care about it. I do love racing, and I want it to be better than this, right?” he said.

“So let’s see what we can do. I hope that, even during this year, maybe we can come up with some different solutions so it becomes more enjoyable.”

Having spoken during testing about the new regulations perhaps playing a role in his eventual departure from the sport, Verstappen said the fact that he is not the only voice of criticism should make things clearer for the sport’s authorities.

“I love racing, but you can only take so much, right?” he said. “It’s not like little tweaks for sure.

“I mean, I think they’re willing to listen, the FIA and F1, but I just hope that there is some action because I’m not the only one saying it.

“Whether it’s drivers, fans, we just want the best for the sport. It’s not that we are critical, just to be critical.

“We are critical for a reason. We want it to be Formula 1 proper, F1 on steroids. Today, that was not the case.”

Verstappen made a point of explaining that his stance is not contingent on the competitiveness of the car he has been given to try claiming a fifth world title this year.

“I’m very negative about the rules, but I do feel really proud of the team and the engine side as well. The guys have really done an amazing job,” he said of the RB11 and the DM01 Red Bull Powertrains engine.

“So, from that side, I’m very happy to be working with them. I just wish that I enjoyed it a little bit more driving-wise, but they’ve done an incredible job to be where we are fighting with McLaren with a Mercedes engine.

“We have potential in the car for sure. We know that, engine side, I think we’re not too bad.

“At the moment, I think where our pace is lacking is half-half, so half-car, half-engine, which is not bad. I mean, those are things that can be overcome. It’s not shocking.”

