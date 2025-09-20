Charles Leclerc crashes out in red-flagged marred qualifying in Baku

Charles Leclerc crashed out of Q3 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, seemingly caught out by the changing conditions in the crucial minutes of qualifying.

The Ferrari driver ended up in the barriers at Turn 15 with seven minutes remaining in Q3, damaging his car and bringing out the red flags.

The qualifying session in Baku was marred by several red flags due to crashes, resulting in lengthy delays as Q3 began more than 20 minutes later than originally scheduled.

Alex Albon, Nico Hulkenberg, Franco Colapinto, and Ollie Bearman had all brought out the red flags through crashes in Q1 and Q2, and Charles Leclerc made it a fifth red flag with a crash in Q3.

The Monegasque was on a push lap for his first run in Q3, with the threat of rain coming in from the Caspian Sea.

A slight drizzle had started in the opening minutes of Q3, with Max Verstappen radioing in to his race engineer to report on the slippery conditions.

While Carlos Sainz, Liam Lawson, and Isack Hadjar all managed to complete a lap to form a top three, Leclerc slid into the barriers at Turn 15 and ended up with his Ferrari buried, nose-first, in the tyres.

Blocking the track and with debris scattered everywhere, Leclerc clambered out while the session was red-flagged.

The five red flags meant the qualifying session matched the 2024 Sao Paolo Grand Prix and the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix for the record for most red flag interruptions in a single qualifying session.

