Lando Norris has set the pace in first practice in Baku, leading a McLaren 1-2 as Oscar Piastri recovered from an early session interruption.

Norris put in a 1:42.704 on the soft tyre to go quickest of all in the opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Baku City Circuit)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.717 5. Alex Albon Williams +0.859 6. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155 9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199 10. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271 11. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.282 12. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383 13. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.409 14. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.460 16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ++1.532 17. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735 18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.822 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

