2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Baku City Circuit)

Thomas Maher
Lando Norris, McLaren, 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lando Norris was quickest of all in first practice in Azerbaijan.

Lando Norris has set the pace in first practice in Baku, leading a McLaren 1-2 as Oscar Piastri recovered from an early session interruption.

Norris put in a 1:42.704 on the soft tyre to go quickest of all in the opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

  1. 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
  2. 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
  3. 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552
  4. 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.717
  5. 5. Alex Albon Williams +0.859
  6. 6. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034
  7. 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086
  8. 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155
  9. 9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199
  10. 10. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271
  11. 11. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.282
  12. 12. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383
  13. 13. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.409
  14. 14. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447
  15. 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.460
  16. 16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ++1.532
  17. 17. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735
  18. 18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.822
  19. 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595
  20. 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714

