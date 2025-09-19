2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 F1 results (Baku City Circuit)
Lando Norris has set the pace in first practice in Baku, leading a McLaren 1-2 as Oscar Piastri recovered from an early session interruption.
Norris put in a 1:42.704 on the soft tyre to go quickest of all in the opening practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
- 1. Lando Norris McLaren 1:42.704
- 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.310
- 3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.552
- 4. George Russell Mercedes +0.717
- 5. Alex Albon Williams +0.859
- 6. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.034
- 7. Max Verstappen Red Bull +1.086
- 8. Carlos Sainz Williams +1.155
- 9. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.199
- 10. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.271
- 11. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.282
- 12. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +1.383
- 13. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +1.409
- 14. Oliver Bearman Haas +1.447
- 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.460
- 16. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin ++1.532
- 17. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.735
- 18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.822
- 19. Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.595
- 20. Pierre Gasly Alpine +2.714
