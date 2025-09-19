F1 LIVE: Updates from FP1 as it unfolds at the Azerbaijan GP

It’s time for the first F1 live action of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, as we begin proceedings with FP1 at the Baku City Circuit.

It is a street track that is tough to navigate for the teams and drivers, blending a technical mix of corners with long, full-throttle sections that create plenty of overtaking opportunities in the race.

F1 LIVE: Follow updates from Azerbaijan GP FP1 as it happens

The drivers will need to build up their confidence through the course of the weekend in Baku, and that first step will begin with first practice on Friday.

Follow our live blog below to keep up with all the action as it happens: