F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen came out on top of a chaotic qualifying session in Baku, making it back-to-back pole positions to follow Monza.

Here’s how the grid will line up come Sunday afternoon at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

F1 starting order: How did qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix shake out?

The qualifying session for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix set a new record for the most red flag interruptions in F1 history, as six drivers crashed out in separate incidents around the tricky city circuit.

Alex Albon brought out the red flags almost immediately in Q1, followed a few minutes later by Nico Hulkenberg, while Franco Colapinto hit the barriers hard right at the conclusion of the session.

In Q2, Ollie Bearman hit the wall early doors, before Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri both binned their cars during Q3.

Throughout all the stoppages, both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen kept their noses clean to make it to the final closing minutes, but Norris made an error on his final qualifying run to fail to capitalise on his teammate’s error.

Verstappen romped his way to pole position, joined at the front by Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson to make an unusual trio.

With Norris resigned to seventh, Q3 crashers Piastri and Leclerc wound up in ninth and 10th, but the assumption at this point is that the cars can be repaired without any parc fermé breaches.

Should any of the crashed cars require any changes of specification of components, or perhaps a new gearbox or power unit component, this will trigger a potential grid penalty or pitlane start, meaning the grid below is very much provisional for now.

More from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend:

👉 Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen on pole as Baku sets red flag record in disaster for Piastri, Ferrari

👉 What time does the Azerbaijan Grand Prix start? How to watch and more

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix F1 starting order (Provisional grid)

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:41.117 2. Carlos Sainz Williams +0.478 3. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.590 4. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.600 5. George Russell Mercedes +0.953 6. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +1.026 7. Lando Norris McLaren +1.122 8. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.255 9. Oscar Piastri McLaren no time 10. Charles Leclerc Ferrari no time 11. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.602 12. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.928 13. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber +1.022 14. Lance Stroll Aston Martin +1.805 15. Oliver Bearman Haas no time 16. Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.457 17. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber +1.594 18. Esteban Ocon Haas +1.628 19. Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.817 20. Alex Albon Williams +2.456s

FULL QUALIFYING REPORT: Azerbaijan GP: Verstappen on pole as Baku sets red flag record in disaster for Piastri, Ferrari