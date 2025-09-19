What time does Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying start? How to watch and more

With the chequered flag having dropped on FP2, here is the start time information you need for qualifying at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

A lap around the Baku City Circuit makes for a tough challenge for the drivers, with fast first and third sectors broken up by a twisting second sector, with the threat of walls everpresent on a qualifying lap.

F1 start time: What time does Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying start?

Qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start at 4pm local time on Saturday 20 September 2025, which equates to these times in these selected territories around the world:

United Kingdom: 1pm

United States and Canada*: 5am Pacific, 7am Central, 8am Eastern

Australia*: 10pm

Central European Time: 2pm

South Africa: 2pm

India: 5.30pm

China: 8pm

Japan: 9pm

New Zealand: 12am [Sunday 21 September]

*Convert to check locally if you do not live in an area of this territory with these time zones.

How to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on TV

Different nations and territories around the world have their own broadcasting rights deals with Formula 1, and here is a selection of where F1 fans will be able to watch the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from across the globe, be it through pay TV or free-to-air:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 (highlights)

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Australia: Fox Sports

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

What is the F1 qualifying format and how does it work?

F1 qualifying is broken down into three parts and uses a knockout format to determine the grid, which has proven extremely popular since it was introduced into the sport:

Q1: 18 minutes

Five drivers are eliminated at the end of this period, setting places 16 to 20 on the grid, with drivers able to set as many timed laps as they wish within the 18-minute stint.

Q2: 15 minutes

After an eight-minute break, the remaining 15 cars go out for another session before another five drop out at the end of Q2, setting places 11-15 on the grid. The same rules apply, with drivers allowed to set as many timed laps as they like within 15 minutes.

Q3: 12 minutes

After a seven-minute gap, the final 10 cars re-emerge onto the track for the shootout for pole position. At the end of the final 12-minute session, the top 10 places on the grid are decided for the Grand Prix.

For a full look at the intricacies and other rules around F1 qualifying, here is a full breakdown of the current format.

