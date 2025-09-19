The Formula 1 circus has returned to the Baku City Circuit, carving through the center of Azerbaijan’s capital city amidst a backdrop of castle turrets.

These are the full F1 results for Free Practice 2 ahead of 2025’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 F1 results (Baku)

The narrow Baku City Circuit brought with it plenty of drama in Free Practice 1, leaving the field hoping for a clean session come the overcast FP2 that was inevitably punctuated by a handful of yellow flags for cars getting stopped up on the track.

Lance Stroll had one of the first major wall brushes of the session, followed shortly after by Charles Leclerc.

With just 30 minutes left in the session, Lando Norris had one of the hardest hits into the barrier, knocking his suspension out of alignment. He had to crab his way back to the pit lane with damage. Shortly after, teammate Oscar Piastri followed suit, clattering both the front and rear of the car into the wall.

F1 results: FP2 at Baku

1. Lewis Hamilton | Ferrari | 1:41.293

2. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 1:41.368 | +0.074s

3. George Russell | Mercedes | 1:41.770 | +0.477s

4. Kimi Antonelli | Mercedes | 1:41.779 | +0.486s

5. Oliver Bearman | Haas | 1:41.891 | +0.598s

6. Max Verstappen | Red Bull Racing | 1:41.902 | +0.609s

7. Liam Lawson | Racing Bulls | 1:41.989 | +0.696s

8. Esteban Ocon | Haas | 1:42.167 | +0.874s

9. Alex Albon | Williams | 1:42.177 | +0.884s

10. Lando Norris | McLaren | 1:42.199 | +0.906s

11. Carlos Sainz | Williams | 1:42.255 | +1.002s

12. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 1:42.295 | +1.150s

13. Isack Hadjar | Racing Bulls | 1:42.443 | +1.151s

14. Yuki Tsunoda | Red Bull Racing | 1:42.444 | +1.268s

15. Gabriel Bortoleto | Sauber | 1:42.561 | +1.381s

16. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 1:42.674 | +1.381s

17. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 1:42.771 | +1.478s

18. Nico Hulkenberg | Sauber | 1:52.820 | +1.527s

19. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 1:42.967 | +1.674s

20. Franco Colapinto | Alpine | 1:43.322 | +2.029s

FULL REPORT: Azerbaijan GP: Hamilton tops FP2 as Norris hits the wall, Piastri under investigation