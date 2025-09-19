James Hinchcliffe confirmed for upcoming Haas F1 test with circuit revealed

Former IndyCar driver turned F1TV presenter James Hinchcliffe is set to get his first test behind the wheel of a Formula 1 machine next week, it has been confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

Hinchcliffe will get to take the Haas VF-23 out for a handful of laps at Mugello Circuit in Italy as part of an upcoming feature slot for F1TV.

James Hinchcliffe set to make his Haas F1 testing debut

Canadian racer James Hinchcliffe is set to turn his first laps behind the wheel of a Formula 1 machine next week, it has been confirmed to PlanetF1.com.

Upon retiring from full-time competition in the IndyCar series, Hinchcliffe turned his attention to the much different world of broadcasting. He made a comfortable addition to the NBC and now the FOX IndyCar booth, offering insight from his decade of experience behind the wheel.

But he’s also turned his sights to the international racing scene, serving as an occasional presenter during Formula 1’s F1TV broadcasts.

It’s that experience that has enabled Hinchcliffe, at 38 years old, to organize his very first test behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car.

Dig deeper into F1 ahead of the Azerbaijan GP:

👉 Eleven moments of Azerbaijan GP chaos as F1 returns to Baku

👉 What’s really behind F1’s push for more Sprint races?

As mentioned during the F1TV broadcast and confirmed by PlanetF1.com with both Haas and Hinchcliffe’s team, the Canadian will climb behind the wheel of a VF-23 for a handful of laps at Mugello Circuit as part of a feature for F1TV.

This test has been in the works for several weeks, with Hinchcliffe confirming to GPBlog that he and the team intend to complete “a run plan” and “not just ten laps.”

As one of F1’s smallest teams, Haas has been a rare sight in Testing Previous Cars (TPC) programs. However, its recent partnership with Toyota has enabled the American outfit to engage in TPC tests for the first time in team history thanks to additional financial and personnel support.

There are several goals for a TPC program, including helping current drivers shake off the cobwebs after the off-season, training new drivers, filming features for broadcasts, and testing new processes amidst the team — all so long as the car is at least two years old.

Following a two-day test at Fuji Speedway in the foothills of Toyota’s home country back in August, Haas will now enlist Hinchcliffe’s services for a half-day test at the Italian circuit.

Read next: Ranked: Five of the most infamous team orders calls in F1 history