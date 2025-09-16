The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is fast approaching in Baku, so we can take a look at how weather conditions might make an impact around the Baku City Circuit.

Wet running has been rare in Azerbaijan’s capital during Formula 1’s visits to the nation, and it looks set to potentially be dry once again in Baku this weekend.

Azerbaijan GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like in Baku?

Having originally been in an April slot on the calendar, weather conditions in Baku are relatively similar to springtime as it swapped to a mid-September slot in recent seasons.

There has been no shortage of drama in Baku with or without the intervention of the weather, however, with Oscar Piastri’s divebomb overtake on Charles Leclerc last season an example of what action the circuit can throw up.

The Baku City Circuit remains one of the longest and most technically demanding tracks on the calendar, so let’s take a look at how the weather could play its part.

Azerbaijan GP practice weather forecast: What are the conditions for Friday?

Friday 19 September

FP1 (12.30pm-1.30pm local, 9.30am-10.30am UK), FP2 (4pm-5pm; 1pm-2pm UK)

A cloudy day is due to greet the drivers in Baku on Friday, with a 40% chance of rain currently listed through the day by the FIA’s official weather forecast.

The warmest temperatures of the weekend are also expected on Friday, with a 24°C air temperature predicted for FP1, dropping by a degree for FP2 later in the day.

Azerbaijan GP qualifying weather forecast: How are conditions for Saturday?

Saturday 20 September

FP3 (12.30pm-1.30pm local, 9.30am-10.30am UK), Qualifying (4pm-5pm; 1pm-2pm UK)

There is a light-to-moderate chance of showers locally in Baku on Saturday morning, which if they materialise would potentially wash away the grip laid down on the circuit on Friday.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day goes on, however, though strong winds are possible with gusts of up to 65kph.

Air temperature is expected to remain at 21°C for both FP3 and qualifying.

Azerbaijan GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 21 September

Azerbaijan Grand Prix (3pm local; 12pm UK)

While the FIA’s confidence in its forecast remains low at this stage, given the distance to the race, early suggestions say that the chance of rain is low, but there is potential for moderate winds of up to 35kph on race day, with air temperatures of 22°C during the race.

