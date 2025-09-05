Fernando Alonso does not believe Formula 1 has a fundamental problem with the length of grands prix, it is more an issue with “society and the kids”.

More sprints and shorter grands prix were recently put suggested as a way forward for Formula 1 by the sport’s chief, Stefano Domenicali, who revealed Formula 1’s highlights reel is garnering more viewers than ever before.

Fernando Alonso: It’s a problem of society and the kids, but not the sport

“There’s the issue of race length. We believe it’s a bit too long for younger viewers,” the Italian said as per Autosport.

“We’re seeing on many of our channels that highlight reels are hugely popular – perhaps for those of us who grew up with the full format, it’s fine. But a large portion of the audience only wants to see the key moments.”

One solution would be more sprints, Domenicali adding: “There’s a topic on the table concerning the format we’ll use in the coming years, starting with sprint weekends.

“We need to understand whether to increase them, how to increase them, and whether to use different formats. We have several discussions to have with the teams to decide the direction.”

The former Ferrari team boss went on to say that practice sessions only appeal to the “super-specialists” with people wanting more action such as Friday qualifying sessions on sprint weekends.

“The direction is clear,” he continued, “I can guarantee that in a few years there will be demand to have all weekends with the same format. I’m not saying we’ll get to MotoGP, which has a sprint at every round – that’s too big a step. I see it more as a maturation process that respects a more traditionalist approach.”

Formula 1 introduced sprint weekends in 2021, trialing three in the season with numbers having since increasing to six.

They have, however, received mixed reviews with too many fast-paced processions and little action as the drivers aren’t willing to risk the cars with qualifying taking place just hours after the sprint concludes.

But while Domenicali’s proposals have divided the paddock, one driver sitting on the fence – and perhaps even in front of the TV by the time F1 makes any notable changes – is Fernando Alonso.

Although the Aston Martin driver doesn’t believe Formula 1 needs to make any further changes to the weekend format, he trusts that the former Ferrari team boss will lead the sport in the right direction.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” Alonso said in Monza. “I mean, I will be on the other side — I will be in front of the TV when that happens. So I don’t know.

“I don’t think it’s a problem with the sport. So probably it’s not needed to change, but Stefano knows better than anyone. So if he thinks that it’s needed, we are in good hands with him in this kind of decision. But I don’t know.

“Also, football matches are a little bit long. When I sit in front of the TV, I’m not watching the 90 minutes fully concentrated. I go to the kitchen, come back — there’s always some moments of distraction, and no one is talking about having 60-minute football matches or something like that.

“So it’s a problem of society and the kids, but not the sport. So probably it’s not needed, the change.”

But while Alonso said changes are probably not needed, his former teammate Esteban Ocon says they are definitely not.

“Obviously interesting to always think about what could be best for our sport, for sure,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

“I’ve been here now from for a long time, I’ve seen different format of races – sprint racing being introduced, the different tyres, the old sprint format as well. A lot has been, has been tried. I think it’s good that we get consulted a little bit in this with Stefano.

“My opinion is that there’s no need to make a big change about what we have. I think going to a MotoGP stage would be a bit extreme for sure, to have a sprint weekend at every race. And I don’t think necessarily the show will be much better for sure.

“As a fan, what you want to see is more racing. We live in such a consumer world now that we want to see more spectacle, more show, and more frequently. When we are on Netflix and you know we see a series we are like ‘it’s too long to wait for season two’. That’s basically how the world is now.

“But it’s also nice to wait patiently and expect the race. A grand prix is a big thing and I’m a bit more into that, I really like to wait a good amount of time to be excited again.

“I would agree that maybe some of the races are a bit long, let’s say the ones that are, you know, more than two hours or like Singapore or stuff like that. Maybe shortening a little bit, it would not make any difference to the spectacle of the show, but that’s how it’s been historically for so long. But a race like Monza or a race like Spa, that would be too short.”

