It was only practice, but Max Verstappen and Esteban Ocon found themselves getting the elbows out at Monza.

The duel between Ocon in the Haas, and Verstappen in the Red Bull, saw a pair of flashpoints at they squabbled over track position in Free Practice 3, leaving 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg to suggest that Ocon did not come out looking too great.

Nico Rosberg: Esteban Ocon ‘could have handled that better’

During the third and final hour of practice, Verstappen took to team radio, where the bleep machine was required, as he hit out at Ocon.

“He’s such a ****,” the Dutchman exclaimed.

Verstappen had followed Ocon down Monza’s main straight and sent a move down the inside into the opening chicane. It stuck, but Ocon went back around the outside and reclaimed track position. The flying lap was ruined for both drivers.

At this stage, Rosberg was impressed with what he saw from Ocon.

“That’s so awesome!” Rosberg said, as he watched the action unfold from the Sky F1 commentary box.

“That’s so cool! Go Esteban.”

However, the battle was not over, and Ocon quickly went from hero to zero.

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

👉 How Max Verstappen vs Carlos Sainz tensions resulted in Red Bull sacking spree

👉 Ranked: Max Verstappen’s top 10 F1 Grand Prix victories

The TV cameras picked up part two of this battle on the approach to the second chicane. Verstappen, back ahead of Ocon, made sure to slam the door shut as the Frenchman took a look at a move.

Not such glowing praise from Rosberg this time.

“There, Esteban could have handled that a bit better,” he said.

“Because now he allowed Max to be the winner, because he showed Max that, oh, I want to try and get you back again, and then Max closed the door and didn’t allow him.

“That was not so smart.”

Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft added: “It’s often the case with Max Verstappen, that he ends up the winner at the end of it.

“He is the man on that one.”

Verstappen and Ocon have clashed previously in Formula 1. Few will forget Brazil 2018, where the Frenchman collided with Verstappen as Ocon tried to unlap himself.

That led to a physical confrontation in the paddock, an irate Verstappen pushing Ocon, who was racing for Force India at the time.

Read next: Jos blasts ‘idiot’ Papa Perez after latest Max Verstappen World Champion dig