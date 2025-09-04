Max Verstappen has voiced his opposition to the idea from Formula 1 CEO, Stefano Domenicali, of potentially shorter grand prix distances in future.

Domenicali explained that, among a potential increase in Sprint weekends in future, the idea of reducing race distances may be on the cards, citing that the current races “may be a bit too long for younger audiences.”

Max Verstappen voices philosophical opposition to shorter F1 race distance idea

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at Monza, some drivers appeared open to the possibility of shortening the current race distance in Formula 1, which currently stands at approximately 305km at every round apart from Monaco, which races to 260km instead.

Domenicali’s point about race distances was among several other potential ideas for the sport, including increasing the number of Sprints on the calendar, the idea of reverse grids, and the acknowledgment that most fans are “tired of free practice” in its current form.

But with the race distance in Formula 1 having been a staple for quite some time, Verstappen spoke pragmatically on the subject, believing that races need time to develop and sport “cannot always be exciting” by its nature.

Having long spoken with apathy at the Sprint format, he believes the current race length works as is.

“No,” Verstappen responded to PlanetF1.com and others when asked if he is part of the supposed ‘majority’ to back shorter races.

“You all know, of course, how I think about sprint races, but the length of the race, I think it’s fine.

“Sometimes, what one-and-a-half hours, sometimes close to two. In other sports as well, sometimes you have an exciting game, sometimes [it’s] absolutely boring and you fall asleep. That’s sport for you.

“You know, you cannot always make it exciting, because if it’s always exciting, it becomes boring too, because then you know that a lot of changes are happening, but that’s also not always how you want to see it.

“It always needs to be a surprise. Sometimes it can be surprisingly exciting, sometimes it can be surprisingly boring.

“From my side, I’m probably more of a traditional guy. I think it’s more important that all the teams are closer, because then you get more more racing anyway.

“But in general, if you look at the season, if you take McLaren out of it, it is not too bad. It’s just that the following with these cars, again, is becoming a bit of a problem, so that’s why sometimes you are stuck again in a DRS train or whatever.”

He added with a smile when asked if he sees positive elements to such a change: “Yes, I see the positives – people are making more money.

“But as for me personally, I’ve talked about it many times, you know my opinion about it, but I also understand why they do it and to also make it a more exciting product on the day.

“I can understand, of course, when fans come to the track, it’s of course more exciting to see cars race than just lap around in practice.

“For us, it’s still very important to have practice, but I understand from a fan’s point of view that can be a bit boring, but F1 has been like this since the ’50s.

“I understand that sports evolve and stuff like that, but we shouldn’t go too crazy. I think a sprint race is already, from my side, crazy enough.”

