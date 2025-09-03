Max Verstappen makes clear request over Dutch GP replacement event

Max Verstappen kept his 100 per cent podium record in-tact at the latest staging of the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort.

Verstappen is still to finish lower than second at his home race, having followed McLaren’s Oscar Piastri across the line last weekend at an event he was won three times. But, 2026 may be Verstappen’s final attempt to win a fourth Dutch Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen does not want a street track taking Dutch GP slot

It was already official in late 2024 that the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix would be the final staging of the event. As that is the case, Verstappen has made it clear that he does not want another street track added to the calendar in its place.

Grands prix around such circuits are becoming increasingly common. Recent calendar additions such as the Miami, Las Vegas and Saudi Arabian GPs see the F1 cars head into battle on street tracks. Meanwhile, the Spanish Grand Prix – as of F1 2026 – will move to Madrid, to be contested on a street circuit running around the IFEMA Exhibition Centre.

Which event will replace the Dutch Grand Prix for 2027 remains unclear. At present, the most likely new event appears to be a Thai Grand Prix. The Thai government approved a $1.2 billion bid to host a street race in Bangkok, but beginning in 2028.

But, Verstappen has made his point that he does not want another street track on the calendar.

“As long as we don’t add another street circuit, then I’m happy,” said the four-time World Champion, when asked for his thoughts on the impending end of the Dutch Grand Prix.

“Of course, it’s a shame, but what can you do about it? I’m already very proud that I’ve had a home Grand Prix for a few years. We’re just going to make the best out of it, enjoy it a bit more.

“Even when F1 is not here, it’s still a great track to drive in any car. So, for sure, I’ll be back. But yeah, let’s see. I have no idea how the calendar will look in two years’ time. So, we’ll have to wait and see.”

The Dutch Grand Prix is a truly unique atmosphere. Verstappen’s ‘Orange Army’ fanbase follow him across the world, but are particularly prominent at the European rounds. When F1 hits Zandvoort, it is a celebration as they pack out the grandstands.

Asked if these passionate fans give him an extra boost, Verstappen replied: “Yeah. Definitely brings a smile on my face, when I’m driving or even driving out of the pit box. Seeing that amount of orange always is very special.

“For sure, it’s not only about the driving – it’s quite a bit of a party going on those three days.

“They always seem to have a great time, and I think that’s also very important when you come to a Grand Prix.”

