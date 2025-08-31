Lewis Hamilton under FIA investigation as Verstappen and Norris noted at Dutch GP

The race had not even gotten underway at the Dutch Grand Prix before the FIA stewards sprung into action. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were among those involved.

Hamilton is the driver who find himself officially under investigation, in regards to potentially failing to slow under yellow flags during the laps to the grid. He will be investigated after the race.

Lewis Hamilton under investigation, Verstappen and Norris noted

Elsewhere, two of the the grid’s top three, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, are among the drivers to have been noted for potentially exceeding the maximum delta time.

Also caught up in that potential infringement is Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg.

More to follow…