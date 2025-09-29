It has been a sad day in the world of F1 news, as Lewis Hamilton confirmed he has said goodbye to his beloved bulldog, Roscoe.

The first of the modern-day paddock dogs, Hamilton has been sent thousands of tributes to Roscoe after his many paddock appearances over the years. For this and more news closer to the track, read on.

Lewis Hamilton says emotional goodbye to Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton announced the death of his bulldog, Roscoe, after his companion had been on life support for the past several days.

Calling it the “hardest decision of my life” of seeing his dog put to sleep, the Ferrari driver wrote on Instagram: “I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.”

All at PF1 would like to extend our condolences to the seven-time World Champion at this difficult time.

Cadillac brings in latest senior hire

Former Miami Grand Prix president Tyler Epp has been recruited by the Cadillac F1 effort, to play a key role in expanding its commercial presence.

Taking on the role of global head of commercial strategy, Epp will get to work in bringing the team forward off the track.

Epp said of his appointment: “I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanize our sport in the United States and beyond than this one.”

Aston Martin signs Red Bull figure to bolster strategy department

Aston Martin has signed former Racing Bulls strategist Nick Roberts, to bolster the team’s options next season.

Roberts had confirmed his exit from Red Bull’s sister team as he looked ahead to pastures new, and Aston Martin has confirmed to PlanetF1.com he will arrive for the team’s 2026 campaign and will report in to head of strategy, Peter Hall.

Red Bull solving new ‘equations’ after back-to-back wins

Despite Max Verstappen having won the last two races in dominant fashion, Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has urged caution on the team’s prospects this time around, with the Marina Bay Circuit a different prospect altogether.

“You go to Singapore, you move a bit your equations,” Mekies said in Baku.

“You keep the slow speed corners, but you go to maximum downforce, [where] we have been struggling quite a lot, [in] Budapest, and before Budapest, and also a much hotter track, probably compared to that.

“We know how sensitive not only us, but the whole field, is to the aspect, so we take it step by step.

“We take the challenge of Singapore. It’s a track that’s been challenging for the team for many, many years, and in the context of what we are trying to see, it’s very important to see what suddenly doesn’t work there anymore, or whatever.”

Stumbling block highlighted for Horner to Alpine move

Christian Horner will be free to return to the Formula 1 paddock by the middle of next season, but Guenther Steiner warned against heading to one of his potential touted destinations in Alpine, given the position Horner’s friend, Flavio Briatore, already holds at the organisation.

“I mean, that would not work, Flavio and him in the top position – then Flavio would need to go, and it doesn’t look like Flavio is going anywhere soon,” Steiner told the Red Flags podcast.

“He can wait. I mean, Christian, he doesn’t need to be in a hurry.”

