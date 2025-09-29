Lewis Hamilton has announced Roscoe, his beloved bulldog, passed away on Sunday night in his arms.

Roscoe has been a feature in the paddock for over a decade, arguably one of the cutest sights to behold as the F1 World Champion arrived at races with his best friend.

RIP Roscoe, the first of the paddock puppers

Attending races with Hamilton along with Coco, passed away from a suspected heart attack in 2020, Hamilton was the first driver to bring his doggos to race weekends.

Sadly, last week, he pleaded for fans to send their “thoughts and prayers” to Roscoe after a “scary few hours” for his beloved pet.

Two days later, he revealed that Roscoe was in a coma after suffering complications having contracting pneumonia.

The bulldog sadly did not make it.

Analysis: Lewis Hamilton’s mega-millions move to Ferrari

👉 10 biggest sports deals in history: Where does Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari salary rank?

👉 Lewis Hamilton net worth: Where does he rank against football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo?

Hamilton had to make the call to put his friend to sleep in what he called one of the “most painful experiences” of his life.

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” he wrote on Instagram.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end.

“I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

Roscoe was the first of the paddock puppers, with Charles Leclerc’s Leo and Pierre Gasly’s Simba also becoming regulars at grand prix weekends.

Read next: ‘One and a half laps’ – Huge Verstappen prediction after crushing Nürburgring win