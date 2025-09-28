Lewis Hamilton says he is “gutted” to have missed the Ferrari fashion show in Milan on Saturday as he continues to care for his stricken dog Roscoe.

It comes as Kirstin McMillan, Roscoe’s trainer and caretaker, responded to the “astonishing outpouring of love” from fans during the “crisis” for the unwell English bulldog.

Lewis Hamilton ‘gutted’ as trainer sheds more light on Roscoe ‘crisis’

Hamilton caused alarm late on Wednesday by pleading for fans to send their “thoughts and prayers” for Roscoe after a “scary few hours.”

He later confirmed that the 12-year-old was in a coma having suffered complications from pneumonia.

Hamilton revealed that Roscoe’s heart stopped briefly while he was receiving treatment for the illness.

An attempt to wake the dog was expected to be made yesterday (Saturday).

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday that Roscoe’s illness had forced Hamilton to withdraw from a Pirelli tyre test at Mugello with Ferrari reserve driver Guanyu Zhou stepping in.

Hamilton also opted to miss the Ferrari fashion show in Milan on Saturday, insisting that he “needs to be with Roscoe right now.”

In a fresh post to social media, Hamilton said he was “gutted” to miss the extravaganza but managed to keep abreast of events via a livestream.

He wrote: “Gutted to have missed seeing the Ferrari Style fashion show in person today.

“Even from the livestream, the silks, cashmeres and denim looked incredible. It was great to see [Ferrari style director] Rocco Iannone’s vision come to life.

“Congrats to the Ferrari Style team for a great show.”

Hamilton’s post was followed early on Sunday morning by an update provided by McMillan, who takes care of Roscoe when Hamilton is away for F1 races and other commitments.

Taking to Instagram’s story function, McMillan described Roscoe’s illness as “unexpected and sudden” and said that her work with the dog over the years has left him “strong and resilient” and well equipped to face a “crisis.”

She wrote: “The overwhelming outpouring of love & energy for Roscoe is astonishing.

“You’ll forgive me for consciously choosing to let the DM’s [direct messages] overflow at the moment.

“I’m keeping my attention & intention on a healthy & healed Roscoe.

“Social can be such a powerful siphon of energy and at moment, this energy feels like a hugely important resource as I walk thru [sic] this with Dads for the most precious broccoli chomping boy.

“Problems arise in life. This one was unexpected & felt sudden. It’s taken me a moment to get my bearings.

“I know you guys have gone thru [sic] really difficult plot twists in your lives as well bc [because] you’ve shared with me.

“Please know I’m not ignoring you. I’m holding focus. You can’t solve the problem at the level of the problem.

“I am that friend who has a conversation going with God in my heart literally all day long.

“During a crisis, that conversation continues but I quiet out everything else possible, just so I can hear that small sacred voice inside better.

“You guys already know Roscoe is getting a lot of care & everything needs to go right.

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

“You do all the right things & then turn it over to the Most High.

“I know many of you are praying for Roscoe. I’m praying for Roscoe too.

“My uncle taught me something really beautiful about prayer a long time ago. He told me when I pray, don’t pray like a beggar – all desperate & pleading.

“He said: when we pray, we pray from victory. This one thing changed how I pray more than anything else.

“I have no control over outcome, but have fervently done my part so that this dogs body has been kept strong & resilient.

“In crisis, he is prepared. That’s bc as you guys know Lewis has always made his health priority.

“Pray that the hands & hearts of the doctors are guided, resourced & pure.

“This dog has a consistent history of resilience. Strong bodies know how to heal once obstacles are removed.

“I’m keeping my vibe high (it’s a repetitive process at moment) bc higher hearts bring the medicine we need right now.

“Hold space for victory.”

Read next: Daniel Ricciardo: Defining the F1 legacy of the Honey Badger