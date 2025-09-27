Lewis Hamilton pulls out of latest Ferrari appearance after heartbreaking Roscoe update

Lewis Hamilton has pulled out of the Ferrari fashion show in Milan this weekend in order to be with his stricken dog Roscoe.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed on Friday that the seven-time World Champion had withdrawn from a Pirelli tyre test at Mugello following a health scare for his canine companion.

Lewis Hamilton: ‘I need to be with Roscoe right now’

Hamilton caused alarm late on Wednesday by pleading for fans to send their “thoughts and prayers” following a “scary few hours” for Roscoe.

He confirmed on Friday that the English bulldog, 12, is in a coma after suffering pneumonia complications, with Roscoe’s heart stopping briefly during treatment for the illness.

An attempt to wake Roscoe, 12, will be made later today (Saturday).

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Hamilton had been expected to share driving duties with teammate Charles Leclerc at Mugello in a Pirelli tyre test on Friday to aid the manufacturer’s development of its new rubber for the F1 2026 season.

However, it emerged late on on Thursday afternoon that Hamilton had been replaced by Ferrari reserve driver Guanyu Zhou.

PlanetF1.com understands that Hamilton’s absence from the test was directly related to Roscoe’s health situation.

In a post to social media on Friday evening, Hamilton confirmed that he has also pulled out of an appearance at the Ferrari fashion show in Milan on Saturday.

He wrote: “I was supposed to be in Milan for the Ferrari fashion show tomorrow and was really excited about it.

“But as you know, I need to be with Roscoe right now.

“I’ll be watching the show on Ferrari Style and want to send my love and support to Rocco and the whole team.

“I’m sure it’s going to be amazing – enjoy the livestream on Saturday at 9:30am Milan time and see you very soon!”

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Ferrari’s running at Mugello on Friday was affected by rain, compromising Pirelli’s plans to carry out assessments of the hardest compounds in its F1 2026 tyre range.

Leclerc was limited to just 25 laps, all on intermediates, recording a fastest time of 1:34.914.

Zhou took over in the afternoon session, trialling intermediates and extreme wets before concluding with a handful of runs on dry tyres.

He recorded 75 laps in total, clocking a 1:22.012 effort at one stage.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, Pirelli director of motorsport Mario Isola said: “Unfortunately, the weather didn’t help.

“That’s a shame, as Mugello is not just a wonderful circuit, but also very demanding on tyres and it would have been useful to get in some consistent running to define the hardest compounds.

“Now we will have to finish the work of analysing the little data we collected over these two days and cross-reference it with that from previous sessions in order to reach the necessary conclusions.

“As for the softer compounds, we still have two more days of testing after the Mexico City Grand Prix to finalise their homologation.

“If we want to look for positives, at least we were able to test the wet weather tyres on a real track, gathering data and insights which will be useful for medium to long term development.

“Finally, I’d like to thank Haas and Scuderia Ferrari for their cooperation over these past two days.”

Ferrari once again used its SF-25 mule car – effectively a heavily modified version of its current-spec machine designed to simulate the performance and downforce levels expected of the F1 2026 cars – at Mugello.

As reported by PlanetF1.com earlier this month, Ferrari ran a moveable, DRS-style mechanism on its front wing at a recent Pirelli tyre test in Hungary in a bid to replicate the effect of next year’s active aerodynamics.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton’s brother Nicolas in doubt for rest of season after escaping terrifying fire